Immuta : CEO Matthew Carroll to Present on AI Risk, Ethics, and the Law in Healthcare at Optum Analytics and Emerging Technology Conference

(Optum Analytics and Emerging Technology Conference) — Immuta today announced the details of its participation at the Optum Analytics and Emerging Technology Conference, taking place September 28, 2018 in Eden Prairie, MN. Matthew Carroll, Immuta’s co-founder and CEO, and Austen Hendler, data scientist at Optum, will examine the increased prevalence of risk in machine learning in healthcare, and share a new proposal for effectively managing this risk to accelerate data science programs in AI-driven enterprises.

Immuta enables algorithm-driven organizations to quickly operationalize data for increased access, control, and visibility to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. Immuta’s software platform makes data self-serviceable, while enforcing policy controls, such as HIPAA, dynamically on HDFS, Hive, Impala, and Spark, as the data is queried. The results are rapidly-developed models that risk professionals and data scientists can trust.

Who: Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO, Immuta Austen Hendler, Data Scientist, DSU, Optum What: Beyond Explainability: Regulating Machine Learning in Practice Machine learning is now prevalent across all industries, creating new types and new levels of risk. Managing this risk is quickly becoming the central challenge of major organizations, one that strains data science teams, legal personnel, and the C-suite. How organizations manage this risk will determine their ability to fully make use of machine learning. Current attempts to address risk in machine learning are limited and are approached through the lens of explainability, with a focus on understanding the “black box” of machine learning models. But the future of machine learning risk management will be focused on much more than explaining the inner workings of these models alone. In this session, Matthew Carroll and Austen Hendler will share key lessons from past regulations focused on complex, opaque technology, and share a proposal for new ways to effectively manage risk in machine learning. When: Friday, September 28, 2018 from 2:45pm-3:15pm CDT Where: Optum 13625 Technology Drive (map) Eden Prairie, MN 55344

To learn more on how to manage the legal and ethical challenges of AI and machine learning, download a copy of Beyond Explainability: A Practical Guide to Managing Risk in Machine Learning Models, the joint whitepaper from Immuta and the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) at: www.immuta.com/beyond.

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. For more information, visit www.immuta.com and follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/ImmutaData) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/immuta/).

