Immuta : CEO Matthew Carroll to Present on AI Risk, Ethics, and the Law in Healthcare at Optum Analytics and Emerging Technology Conference

(Optum Analytics and Emerging Technology Conference) — Immuta
today announced the details of its participation at the Optum Analytics
and Emerging Technology Conference, taking place September 28, 2018 in
Eden Prairie, MN. Matthew Carroll, Immuta’s co-founder and CEO, and
Austen Hendler, data scientist at Optum, will examine the increased
prevalence of risk in machine learning in healthcare, and share a new
proposal for effectively managing this risk to accelerate data science
programs in AI-driven enterprises.
Immuta enables algorithm-driven organizations to quickly operationalize
data for increased access, control, and visibility to drive their
machine learning and advanced analytics programs. Immuta’s software
platform makes data self-serviceable, while enforcing policy controls,
such as HIPAA, dynamically on HDFS, Hive, Impala, and Spark, as the data
is queried. The results are rapidly-developed models that risk
professionals and data scientists can trust.
Who:
Matthew Carroll, co-founder and CEO, Immuta
Austen Hendler, Data Scientist, DSU, Optum
What:
Beyond
Explainability: Regulating Machine Learning in Practice
Machine learning is now prevalent across all industries, creating
new types and new levels of risk. Managing this risk is quickly
becoming the central challenge of major organizations, one that
strains data science teams, legal personnel, and the C-suite. How
organizations manage this risk will determine their ability to
fully make use of machine learning.
Current attempts to address risk in machine learning are limited
and are approached through the lens of explainability, with a
focus on understanding the “black box” of machine learning models.
But the future of machine learning risk management will be focused
on much more than explaining the inner workings of these models
alone.
In this session, Matthew Carroll and Austen Hendler will share key
lessons from past regulations focused on complex, opaque
technology, and share a proposal for new ways to effectively
manage risk in machine learning.
When:
Friday, September 28, 2018 from 2:45pm-3:15pm CDT
Where:
Optum
13625 Technology Drive (map)
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
To learn more on how to manage the legal and ethical challenges of AI
and machine learning, download a copy of Beyond Explainability: A
Practical Guide to Managing Risk in Machine Learning Models, the
joint whitepaper from Immuta and the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) at: www.immuta.com/beyond.
About Immuta
Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven
enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine
learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data
management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized
data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and
auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is
headquartered in College Park, Maryland. For more information, visit www.immuta.com
and follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/ImmutaData)
and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/immuta/).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005604/en/