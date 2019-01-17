Immuta : Expands Governance, Risk, and Compliance Expertise to Help Global Enterprises Build Legal and Ethical Data Science Programs

Former RBC Chief Operational Risk Officer Joins Immuta to Help Regulated Enterprises Transform GRC into an Innovation Accelerant

Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced financial services industry veteran Richard Geering has joined as the company’s Vice President of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), reporting to CEO Matthew Carroll. Richard joins Immuta from the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), where he served as Chief Operational Risk Officer for Investor and Treasury Services. He brings 25 years of experience in financial services and risk management, with broad domain knowledge in data analytics. Working alongside Immuta’s product and sales organization as the company’s GRC expert resource, Richard will help communicate and prioritize the rapidly evolving compliance requirements of financial services organizations.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) investments mature, and as data science becomes a democratized function across the enterprise, the number of data science models in production will increase exponentially. This growth will make it nearly impossible for manual, ad hoc governance and control methods used in the past. Banks and insurance companies around the world are facing the shared challenge of leveraging these data models in ways that will generate value for customers and shareholders, while also navigating the complex and evolving regulatory landscape around data.

Immuta enables algorithm-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access and control to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. This frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization’s data, without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies.

In his role as RBC’s Investor and Treasury Services Chief Operational Risk Officer, Richard was responsible for the design and implementation of the global program, managed a team of 60 risk officers and staff in 12 locations across North America, Europe, and APAC, and introduced state-of-the-art operational risk practices developed within non-financial services industries to improve proactive risk management and root cause analysis. Additional leadership positions at RBC included Global Head of Commodity Finance, and Global Head of Fixed Income Electronic Sales and Trading. He founded and was CEO of Geering Limited, a proprietary futures trading firm which traded fully-automated strategies. Richard has also worked as a European Business Director for Deutsche Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Nottingham.

Matthew Carroll, Co-founder and CEO, Immuta

“Richard is a seasoned financial services and risk management executive whose experience will support Immuta’s commitment to helping organizations ensure the legal, ethical, and compliant use of the data used in the development of machine learning and AI. Immuta’s mission is to provide data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to help them meet policy and compliance requirements, and we’re excited for Richard to lead our GRC efforts and help customers leverage the scale, size, and speed of advanced analytics.”

Richard Geering, Vice President of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Immuta

“I know firsthand the challenges banks and insurance companies face in harnessing the massive, increasing amounts of data – and doing it in a way that’s beneficial for both the organization and the customer. Enterprises need to provide transparency on how they’re using data to power their algorithms and how AI decisions are being made. The Immuta platform addresses all of these challenges and is uniquely positioned to help them do this at scale, rapidly, and, most importantly, in a compliant manner. This is why joining Immuta was a no brainer and I’m looking forward to working with organizations to make the most of their AI initiatives.”

Additional Resources:

Click here to read Richard Geering’s blog and to learn more about why he joined Immuta.

Join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Vimeo.

About Immuta

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005122/en/