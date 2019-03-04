Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immuta : GDPR Expert to Present on Data Protection by Design at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:03pm EST

Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its participation as an exhibitor at the 2019 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London, UK, taking place March 4 - 6. Immuta enables algorithm-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access and control to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies. The company was named a September 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning.

  • Who: Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI)
  • What: Will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI at the 2019 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
  • When: Monday, March 4 – Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • Where: The InterContinental Hotel, London, UK
  • Details: Immuta Booth (#S20)

Immuta activities at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London include:

  • Booth #S20: The company will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI.
  • Tuesday, March 5, 1:30 – 1:50 PM at Exhibit Showcase Theatre 1, Level 1: Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel and Legal Engineer, Immuta, will present, “Data Protection by Design for AI to Drive Innovation”
    • Summary: AI is growing in importance across industries. Huge data sets are constantly injected into machine learning projects, generating sensitive inferences that can undermine our privacy. In this talk, Stalla-Bourdillon will draw on her many years of experience in operating at the intersection of law and technology to explore how to use data protection by design strategies for AI, and how this approach can drive innovation.

For more information and updates - follow @ImmutaData or visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/data-analytics-uk.

Additional Resources:

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Immuta

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pLifeSeasons and Dr. Dale Bredesen Announce New Products to Support the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Cognitive Decline
PR
03:01pHUNTINGTON HOSPITAL : Announces New Leadership to Board of Directors
PR
03:01pCLOUD SECURITY ALLIANCE : Launches STAR Continuous, a Compliance Assessment Program for Cloud Service Providers
BU
03:01pBerkshire Purchases The Parkway Off Central
BU
03:01pCONTENTFUL : Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status
BU
03:00pS&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
RE
03:00pMICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES : Annual Filings and Financing Update
PU
03:00pLINCOLN MINING : Grants Demerara Gold Corp. And Bell Mountain Exploration Corp. An Option to Enter Into a Joint Venture for the Development of the Oro Cruz Gold Project
PU
03:00pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
03:00pPark Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase Set for September 28, 2019 at Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
2THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
4U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.