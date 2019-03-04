Immuta : GDPR Expert to Present on Data Protection by Design at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London

Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its participation as an exhibitor at the 2019 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London, UK, taking place March 4 - 6. Immuta enables algorithm-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access and control to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies. The company was named a September 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning.

Immuta activities at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London include:

Booth #S20: The company will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI.

The company will showcase its data management platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI. Tuesday, March 5, 1:30 – 1:50 PM at Exhibit Showcase Theatre 1, Level 1: Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel and Legal Engineer, Immuta, will present, “Data Protection by Design for AI to Drive Innovation” Summary: AI is growing in importance across industries. Huge data sets are constantly injected into machine learning projects, generating sensitive inferences that can undermine our privacy. In this talk, Stalla-Bourdillon will draw on her many years of experience in operating at the intersection of law and technology to explore how to use data protection by design strategies for AI, and how this approach can drive innovation.



For more information and updates - follow @ImmutaData or visit https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/data-analytics-uk.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Immuta

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

