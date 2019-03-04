Immuta : GDPR Expert to Present on Data Protection by Design at The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London

Immuta,
the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for
artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its
participation as an exhibitor at the 2019 Gartner Data & Analytics
Summit in London, UK, taking place March 4 - 6. Immuta enables
algorithm-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for
increased access and control to drive their machine learning and
advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams
to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung by
complex security regulations or information governance policies. The
company was named a September 2018 Gartner
Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning.
-
Who: Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management
solutions for artificial intelligence (AI)
-
What: Will showcase its data management platform that enables
the legal and ethical use of data in machine learning and AI at the 2019
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
-
When: Monday, March 4 – Wednesday, March 6, 2019
-
Where: The InterContinental Hotel, London, UK
-
Details: Immuta Booth (#S20)
Immuta activities at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit in London
include:
-
Booth #S20: The company will showcase its data management
platform that enables the legal and ethical use of data in machine
learning and AI.
-
Tuesday, March 5, 1:30 – 1:50 PM at Exhibit Showcase Theatre 1, Level
1: Sophie Stalla-Bourdillon, Senior Privacy Counsel and Legal
Engineer, Immuta, will present, “Data Protection by Design for AI to
Drive Innovation”
-
Summary: AI is growing in importance across industries. Huge data
sets are constantly injected into machine learning projects,
generating sensitive inferences that can undermine our privacy. In
this talk, Stalla-Bourdillon will draw on her many years of
experience in operating at the intersection of law and technology
to explore how to use data protection by design strategies for AI,
and how this approach can drive innovation.
About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating
monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and
reshaping industries. The Gartner
Data & Analytics Summit provides the tools to build on the
fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and
analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial
intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and
accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to
better business outcomes.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
About Immuta
Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate
the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics.
The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data
scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve
the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI.
Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.
Learn more at www.immuta.com.
