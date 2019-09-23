Log in
Immuta : Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Central Ohio by Columbus Business First

09/23/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

Immuta today announced it has been named to the 2019 ‘Best Places to Work in Central Ohio’ list by Columbus Business First. The annual program is the region's original and longest-running awards program honoring companies that go above and beyond to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for employees. Companies are judged based on the results of an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research, rather than a panel of outside judges.

Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users across an organization to access the data they need on demand, while protecting privacy and enforcing regulatory policies on all data.

Matthew Carroll, Co-founder and CEO, Immuta
"One of the many reasons why Columbus is so special is because of its rich history of extraordinary, hardworking, mission-focused talent from a wide-range of industries and backgrounds. We see these qualities in the folks we’ve hired. Our local employees are well-rounded, care about our core values, would do anything to make our customers happy and come to work every day to support our company mission - which is to enable the legal and ethical use of data. We’re incredibly proud and humbled by this award because our employees felt we deserved to be on the list.”

The company has experienced hyper-growth over the past 12 months:

  • Grew revenue by more than 60 percent;
  • Added multinational automotive corporation, Daimler, to its rapidly expanding list of world-leading companies, and grew overall customer base by 125 percent;
  • Just last week, moved into a larger office in Columbus at 585 S. Front St, and has been steadily growing teams in its Boston, MA and College Park, MD (HQ) offices.

Immuta was also recognized for its innovation and company culture when it was named:

To learn about our job opportunities, visit Immuta’s career site here.

Additional Resources

About Immuta
Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The award-winning Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
