Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immuta : to Present on Machine Learning and Privacy at The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 03:45pm CEST

GARTNER SYMPOSIUM/ITxpo Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its participation at the 2018 Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, taking place October 14-18 in Orlando, Fla.

Steve Touw, Immuta’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will present on the conflicts between privacy and machine learning, discussing common concerns such as link attacks and profiling. The session will also explore strategies that allow usage of personal information while protecting privacy, including concepts around consent and analytical context and techniques for implementing privacy by design – a cornerstone of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

The company will also be exhibiting its data management platform for the legal and ethical use of data at booth #729. The Immuta platform enables algorithmic-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access, control and visibility to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies.

Who: Steve Touw, co-founder and CTO, Immuta

What: Machine Learning - Is Your Privacy at Stake?

When: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 2:15 PM – 2:35 PM ET

Where: Gartner Symposium/ITxpo at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort

The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo brings together thousands of CIOs and senior IT executives to discuss key topics including data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, culture, customer experience, cybersecurity and more technologies and trends shaping the future of IT and business.

For more information and updates follow @Gartner_SYM, #GartnerSym or visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

Additional Resources:

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo
Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner Symposium/ITxpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.

About Immuta
Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:45pAHLERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:44pOFS CAPITAL CORPORATION : Prices Public Offering of $43,500,000 6.50% Notes Due 2025
BU
04:44pWGBH : Launches New Digital Resources in its “Bringing the Universe to America’s Classrooms” Educational Initiative in Collaboration with NASA
BU
04:43pTESCO : Supplement to Offering Circular
PU
04:43pIndonesia considering "safeguard" tariff on aluminium foil - WTO filing
RE
04:42pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Rembrandt Insurance Company, Ltd.
BU
04:41pCompany Profile for Altitude Marketing
BU
04:40pEnthusiast Gaming Partners with Toronto’s Overwatch Esports Team at EGLX
AQ
04:40pBTIG : and Betaworks Studios Host Roundtable on Consumer Engagement with Industry Leaders from GE, NBA, Keds, ClassPass and Primary.com
BU
04:40pNavasota Announces Changes to Board
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
3FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
4OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
5UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : A tech boom in Pittsburgh brings hope and angst

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.