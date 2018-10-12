Immuta : to Present on Machine Learning and Privacy at The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

GARTNER SYMPOSIUM/ITxpo – Immuta,
the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for
artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its
participation at the 2018 Gartner
Symposium/ITxpo, taking place October 14-18 in Orlando, Fla.
Steve Touw, Immuta’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will
present on the conflicts between privacy and machine learning,
discussing common concerns such as link attacks and profiling. The
session will also explore strategies that allow usage of personal
information while protecting privacy, including concepts around consent
and analytical context and techniques for implementing privacy by design
– a cornerstone of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.
The company will also be exhibiting its data management platform for the
legal and ethical use of data at booth #729. The Immuta platform enables
algorithmic-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for
increased access, control and visibility to drive their machine learning
and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science
teams to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung
by complex security regulations or information governance policies.
Who: Steve Touw, co-founder and CTO, Immuta
What: Machine Learning - Is Your Privacy at Stake?
When: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 2:15 PM – 2:35 PM ET
Where: Gartner Symposium/ITxpo at the Walt Disney World Swan &
Dolphin Resort
The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo brings together thousands of CIOs and senior
IT executives to discuss key topics including data and analytics,
artificial intelligence, machine learning, culture, customer experience,
cybersecurity and more technologies and trends shaping the future of IT
and business.
For more information and updates follow @Gartner_SYM,
#GartnerSym
or visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.
Additional Resources:
About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo
Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the
world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This
event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and
weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and
provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers.
CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner Symposium/ITxpo to gain insight
into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges
and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.
About Immuta
Immuta is
the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the
development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The
company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists
with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the
creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI.
Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005256/en/