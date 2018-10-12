Immuta : to Present on Machine Learning and Privacy at The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

GARTNER SYMPOSIUM/ITxpo – Immuta, the leading provider of enterprise data management solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the details of its participation at the 2018 Gartner Symposium/ITxpo, taking place October 14-18 in Orlando, Fla.

Steve Touw, Immuta’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, will present on the conflicts between privacy and machine learning, discussing common concerns such as link attacks and profiling. The session will also explore strategies that allow usage of personal information while protecting privacy, including concepts around consent and analytical context and techniques for implementing privacy by design – a cornerstone of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.

The company will also be exhibiting its data management platform for the legal and ethical use of data at booth #729. The Immuta platform enables algorithmic-driven enterprises to quickly operationalize data for increased access, control and visibility to drive their machine learning and advanced analytics programs. In turn, this frees up data science teams to work with all of an organization’s data without being hamstrung by complex security regulations or information governance policies.

Who: Steve Touw, co-founder and CTO, Immuta

What: Machine Learning - Is Your Privacy at Stake?

When: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 2:15 PM – 2:35 PM ET

Where: Gartner Symposium/ITxpo at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort

The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo brings together thousands of CIOs and senior IT executives to discuss key topics including data and analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, culture, customer experience, cybersecurity and more technologies and trends shaping the future of IT and business.

For more information and updates follow @Gartner_SYM, #GartnerSym or visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/symposium-us.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Immuta’s data management platform for AI, visit www.immuta.com.

Visit our blog, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Vimeo.

About Gartner Symposium/ITxpo

Gartner Symposium/ITxpo is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and senior IT executives. This event delivers independent and objective content with the authority and weight of the world's leading IT research and advisory organization, and provides access to the latest solutions from key technology providers. CIOs and IT executives rely on Gartner Symposium/ITxpo to gain insight into how their organizations can use IT to address business challenges and improve operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/us/symposium.

About Immuta

Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics. The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI. Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181012005256/en/