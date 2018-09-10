Immuta : to Present on Managing Risk and Explainability in Machine Learning at Strata Data Conference

Immuta
today announced the details of its participation at the Strata Data
Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2018 in New York City. Andrew
Burt, Immuta’s Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, will examine
the increased prevalence of risk in machine learning and share a new
proposal for effectively managing this risk to accelerate data science
programs in AI-driven enterprises.
The company will also be exhibiting its data management platform for AI
at booth #1409. The Immuta platform enables organizations to quickly
operationalize their data for increased access, control, and visibility
to drive their machine learning and AI programs. It makes virtual views
of data self-serviceable, while enforcing policy controls dynamically,
as the data is queried. The results are models that risk professionals
and data scientists can trust.
Who:
Andrew Burt, Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, Immuta
What:
Beyond
Explainability: Regulating Machine Learning in Practice
Machine learning is now prevalent across all industries, creating
new types and new levels of risk. Managing this risk is quickly
becoming the central challenge of major organizations, one that
strains data science teams, legal personnel, and the C-suite. How
organizations manage this risk will determine their ability to fully
make use of machine learning.
Current attempts to address risk in machine learning are limited and
approached through the lens of explainability, with a focus on
understanding the “black box” of machine learning models. But the
future of machine learning risk management will be focused on much
more than explaining the inner workings of these models alone.
In this session, Andrew Burt will share key lessons from past
regulations focused on complex, opaque technology along with a
proposal for new ways to effectively manage risk in machine learning.
When:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 2:55pm—3:35pm ET
Where:
Javits Center—1E 12/13
655 W 34th Street (map)
New York, NY 10001
To learn more on how to manage the legal and ethical challenges of AI
and machine learning, download a copy of Beyond Explainability: A
Practical Guide to Managing Risk in Machine Learning Models, the
joint whitepaper from Immuta and the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) at: www.immuta.com/beyond.
Follow the @ImmutaData
Twitter handle, and join the Strata Data Conference online conversation
using the hashtag #StrataData.
About Immuta
Immuta is the fastest way for algorithm-driven enterprises to accelerate
the development and control of machine learning and advanced analytics.
The company’s hyperscale data management platform provides data
scientists with rapid, personalized data access to dramatically improve
the creation, deployment, and auditability of machine learning and AI.
Founded in 2014, Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. For
more information, visit www.immuta.com
and follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/ImmutaData)
and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/10043125/).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005275/en/