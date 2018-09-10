Immuta : to Present on Managing Risk and Explainability in Machine Learning at Strata Data Conference

Immuta today announced the details of its participation at the Strata Data Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2018 in New York City. Andrew Burt, Immuta’s Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, will examine the increased prevalence of risk in machine learning and share a new proposal for effectively managing this risk to accelerate data science programs in AI-driven enterprises.

The company will also be exhibiting its data management platform for AI at booth #1409. The Immuta platform enables organizations to quickly operationalize their data for increased access, control, and visibility to drive their machine learning and AI programs. It makes virtual views of data self-serviceable, while enforcing policy controls dynamically, as the data is queried. The results are models that risk professionals and data scientists can trust.

Who: Andrew Burt, Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, Immuta What: Beyond Explainability: Regulating Machine Learning in Practice Machine learning is now prevalent across all industries, creating new types and new levels of risk. Managing this risk is quickly becoming the central challenge of major organizations, one that strains data science teams, legal personnel, and the C-suite. How organizations manage this risk will determine their ability to fully make use of machine learning. Current attempts to address risk in machine learning are limited and approached through the lens of explainability, with a focus on understanding the “black box” of machine learning models. But the future of machine learning risk management will be focused on much more than explaining the inner workings of these models alone. In this session, Andrew Burt will share key lessons from past regulations focused on complex, opaque technology along with a proposal for new ways to effectively manage risk in machine learning. When: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 2:55pm—3:35pm ET Where: Javits Center—1E 12/13 655 W 34th Street (map) New York, NY 10001

To learn more on how to manage the legal and ethical challenges of AI and machine learning, download a copy of Beyond Explainability: A Practical Guide to Managing Risk in Machine Learning Models, the joint whitepaper from Immuta and the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) at: www.immuta.com/beyond.

