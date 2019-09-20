Immuta : to Present on Privacy and Security in Machine Learning and Data Analytics at Strata Data Conference

Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced the details of its participation at the Strata Data Conference, taking place September 23-26, 2019 in New York City at the Javits Center.

Expert Advice and Live Demos: Immuta was founded in 2015 by experts in distributed systems, cryptography, enterprise analytics, and law with decades of combined experience working in the U.S. Intelligence Community, which comprises some of the world’s most heavily monitored, secured, and high-stakes data environments.



Stop by booth #1307 to learn how data science and governance programs can, if implemented properly, reinforce each other’s objectives, and in the process, strengthen the core goals of your business and maintain customer loyalty.



Click here to request a demo of the Immuta Automated Data Governance platform.



Wednesday, September 25, 2019 What: Data Security and Privacy Anti-Patterns Who: Steve Touw, Co-founder and CTO, Immuta When: 11:20am—12:00pm ET Where: 1E 09 Anti-patterns are behaviors that take bad problems and lead to even worse solutions. In the world of data security and privacy, they’re everywhere. Over the past four years, data security and privacy anti-patterns have emerged across hundreds of customers and industry verticals—there's been an obvious trend. Steve Touw details five anti-patterns and, more importantly, the solutions for them. What: War Stories From the Front Lines of ML When: 1:15pm—1:55pm ET Where: 1E 14 Who: Andrew Burt, Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, Immuta Senior Counsel and Director of Strategy, Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) David Florsek, Architect, Innovation, IDEMIA NSS Andrew Reiskind, Senior Vice President, Mastercard Alex Beutel, Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain Machine learning techniques are being deployed across almost every industry and sector. But this adoption comes with real, and oftentimes underestimated, privacy and security risks. Andrew Burt and Brenda Leong convene a panel of experts including David Florsek, Andrew Reiskind, and Alex Beutel to detail real-life examples of when ML goes wrong, and the lessons they learned. What: Regulations and the Future of Data When: 2:05pm—2:45pm ET Where: 1E 14 Who: Andrew Burt, Immuta Brenda Leong, Future of Privacy Forum From the EU to California and China, more of the world is regulating how data can be used. Burt and Leong convene leading experts on law and data science for a deep dive into ways to regulate the use of AI and advanced analytics. Come learn why these laws are being proposed, how they’ll impact data, and what the future has in store.

To learn more on how to manage the privacy and security challenges legal of machine learning, download a copy of Warning Signs: The Future of Privacy and Security in an Age of Machine Learning, the latest joint whitepaper from Immuta and the FPF here.

Follow Immuta on LinkedIn and Twitter, and join the Strata Data Conference conversation using the hashtag #StrataData.

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The award-winning Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005461/en/