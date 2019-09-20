Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Immuta : to Present on Privacy and Security in Machine Learning and Data Analytics at Strata Data Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced the details of its participation at the Strata Data Conference, taking place September 23-26, 2019 in New York City at the Javits Center.

  • Expert Advice and Live Demos: Immuta was founded in 2015 by experts in distributed systems, cryptography, enterprise analytics, and law with decades of combined experience working in the U.S. Intelligence Community, which comprises some of the world’s most heavily monitored, secured, and high-stakes data environments.

    Stop by booth #1307 to learn how data science and governance programs can, if implemented properly, reinforce each other’s objectives, and in the process, strengthen the core goals of your business and maintain customer loyalty.

    Click here to request a demo of the Immuta Automated Data Governance platform.

    Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     

    What:

    Data Security and Privacy Anti-Patterns

    Who:

    Steve Touw, Co-founder and CTO, Immuta

    When:

    11:20am—12:00pm ET

    Where:

    1E 09

    Anti-patterns are behaviors that take bad problems and lead to even worse solutions. In the world of data security and privacy, they’re everywhere. Over the past four years, data security and privacy anti-patterns have emerged across hundreds of customers and industry verticals—there's been an obvious trend. Steve Touw details five anti-patterns and, more importantly, the solutions for them.
     

    What:

    War Stories From the Front Lines of ML

    When:

    1:15pm—1:55pm ET

    Where:

    1E 14

    Who:

    Andrew Burt, Chief Privacy Officer and Legal Engineer, Immuta

     

    Senior Counsel and Director of Strategy, Future of Privacy Forum (FPF)

     

    David Florsek, Architect, Innovation, IDEMIA NSS

     

    Andrew Reiskind, Senior Vice President, Mastercard

     

    Alex Beutel, Staff Research Scientist, Google Brain

    Machine learning techniques are being deployed across almost every industry and sector. But this adoption comes with real, and oftentimes underestimated, privacy and security risks. Andrew Burt and Brenda Leong convene a panel of experts including David Florsek, Andrew Reiskind, and Alex Beutel to detail real-life examples of when ML goes wrong, and the lessons they learned.
     

    What:

    Regulations and the Future of Data

    When:

    2:05pm—2:45pm ET

    Where:

    1E 14

    Who:

    Andrew Burt, Immuta

     

    Brenda Leong, Future of Privacy Forum

    From the EU to California and China, more of the world is regulating how data can be used. Burt and Leong convene leading experts on law and data science for a deep dive into ways to regulate the use of AI and advanced analytics. Come learn why these laws are being proposed, how they’ll impact data, and what the future has in store.

To learn more on how to manage the privacy and security challenges legal of machine learning, download a copy of Warning Signs: The Future of Privacy and Security in an Age of Machine Learning, the latest joint whitepaper from Immuta and the FPF here.

Follow Immuta on LinkedIn and Twitter, and join the Strata Data Conference conversation using the hashtag #StrataData.

About Immuta
Immuta was founded in 2014 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to build a platform that accelerates self-service access and control of sensitive data. The award-winning Immuta Automated Data Governance platform creates trust across security, legal, compliance, and business teams so they can work together to ensure timely access to critical business data with minimal risks. Its automated, scalable, no code approach makes it easy for users to access the data they need, when they need it, while protecting sensitive data and ensuring their customers’ privacy. Immuta is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Learn more at www.immuta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : signs an agreement to sell its stake in Silicon Microstructures Inc. to TE Connectivity Ltd. based on a net debt-free enterprise value of USD 95.0 million
EQ
02:49pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pHEALTH DISCOVERY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pXYNOMIC PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pCrude Prices Poised for Hefty Weekly Gains
DJ
02:42pThomas Cook scrambles for £200 million to avert collapse
RE
02:41pWALMART : to Stop Selling All E-Cigarettes
DJ
02:39pSono-Tek Enters Into Agreement With Avior Bio Inc
PR
02:39pBBVA USA : hires Luisa Gavino Martinez as Commercial Relationship Manager in Austin market
PR
02:38pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Plugging In; Shipbuilding Gassing Up; Resetting Oil Tankers
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group