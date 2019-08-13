Impact Cryotherapy Continues to Lead Whole Body Cryotherapy Industry Safety Standards

Impact Cryotherapy, Inc., the leading manufacturer of whole body cryosaunas in the US, continues to set the standard for safety in the cryotherapy industry and recently concluded a Human Factors Evaluation, “HFE”, of its cryosauna, operator’s manual, training documents and training videos. The evaluation confirmed the proprietary training programs and instructions for use support and enhance safe use of the cryosauna.

The focus of a Human Factors review is to evaluate how people interact with tasks, equipment, technologies and the environment. The goal is to optimize human and system efficiency, effectiveness and safety.

Richard E. Otto, CEO of Impact stated that: “Our highest priority is the safety of the users of our equipment. We have sold over 500 cryosaunas, with our customers operating tens of thousands of sessions each week. Undergoing an 'HFE' review was a voluntary action on our part, and we engaged a third party expert to assess our product labels, training and other documentation. This 'HFE', now concluded, is another milestone in our record of leading product safety in whole body cyrosaunas.”

Impact started with a focus on cryosauna safety design and earned safety designations:

Cryosauna ETL Mark certified by Intertek, an OSHA Nationally Recognized Independent Testing Laboratory

CE Mark for safety, health, environmental protection and quality assurance

Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Compliance

The US Patent and Trademark Office issued a broad patent covering Impact’s unique internal process and safety features; additional patents are pending. Impact also provides unmatched customer support:

US manufacturing in an ISO 9001 certified facility

UL Listed electrical control system

Redundant safety features including three-minute maximum run time and automatic turn-off to prevent unattended use

Nitrogen gas delivery system that safely moves nitrogen to the cryosauna

Customer Resource Portal to access documents, videos and supplies

Trained teams of Impact employees to conduct training and perform installation

Dedicated US-based service team

Standardized training procedures and protocols

Comprehensive product documentation

Training and certificate program supported by a library of documents, videos and trainers

Impact introduced its copyrighted Cryosauna Operator’s test to measure and validate the safety training procedures and protocols. Over 800 Impact cryosauna operators have taken the test successfully and the certificate awarded is often required for insurance coverage.

About Impact Cryotherapy

Impact Cryotherapy is the market leader industry in cryotherapy chamber safety and innovation. Impact sets the standard for quality, certification, service and support for cryotherapy equipment. For further information on Impact Cryotherapy, please visit [https://impactcryo.com/].

