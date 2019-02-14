Impact Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group Boasts Record Year of Growth for 2018

WOODBURY, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanderbilt Financial Group (“Vanderbilt”), the Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA firm, proudly continues its focus on impact investing and boasts a second consecutive record year of growth for 2018.

Redefining their internal perimeters of success, Vanderbilt’s commitment to impactfulness inspired measuring growth beyond traditional economic values to include the impact they have socially and environmentally on a local, national and global scale.

“My mission is to inspire, celebrate, and bring capital to entrepreneurs who are solving the world’s greatest challenges with their businesses, while at the same time aligning our client’s values and passions with the investments we offer,” stated Vanderbilt Financial Group Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, Stephen Distante.

2018 Vanderbilt Highlights Include:

2018 was another banner year of growth for Vanderbilt with an increase in firm gross revenue of 25% over 2017, and a 20% growth in new registered advisors. The influx in recruitment from both large independent firms and large wire houses came from advisors looking for a higher level of customer service and a smaller, family style firm. Vanderbilt leads with values that continue to shine through increased growth. 2018 Best Places to Work in Long Island: Vanderbilt was voted as one of the “Best Places to Work in Long Island” for 2018 by Long Island Business News. Established over ten years ago by Long Island Business News, this distinctive program extensively researches, evaluates, and ranks the best places of employment based on an employee satisfaction and engagement survey along with a comprehensive review of workplace policies and procedures. Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork and Trust are the core values at the foundation of Vanderbilt Financial Group. By weaving these ideals into the fabric of their culture, Vanderbilt differentiates themselves from other broker dealers in the financial services sector. “The most important aspect of building a great company culture is to have a vision that is bigger than ourselves, a reason to be in business to benefit others,” said Stephen Distante, CEO of Vanderbilt.



About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as “The Sustainable Broker-Dealer” and RIA for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for 2018.

As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt and CEO Steve Distante recently released a documentary short film “Impact,” produced in partnership with Investment News, sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world’s greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U and watch the documentary film at www.ImpactU.me .

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group or for Financial Advisors interested in joining “The Sustainable Broker Dealer”, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com .

Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.

Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC • Member: FINRA, SIPC • Registered with MSRB

Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services, LLC