Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Impact-Resistant Shingles Save Roof From Hail Damage in Colorado

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Breakthrough synthetic shingles increases roof protection and durability

Dangerous storms worry homeowners everywhere, but not Sheena Pasko of Colorado Springs. As shown in this video, her roof – and therefore her home – emerged unscathed from recent storms that included torrential hail.

“We went with F Wave’s impact-resistant shingles because of their protection from roof hail damage,” she said. “Now, I look at this video and I’m so glad we did.”

Ms. Pasko can be heard on the video as the 1.5-inch hail came down, gleefully yelling, “Hail proof, baby! Look at that, it’s still perfect!”

“We’d heard that a major hailstorm blew through Colorado, and Sheena’s reaction is why we love what we do,” said F Wave regional manager Dave Van Dale. “We want homeowners who have been impacted by recent storms to know they have a replacement option that will withstand future hailstorms.”

F Wave’s synthetic shingles are made of a special polymer compounded to weather storms, including high winds and hail. In fact, these shingles can withstand 130 mph winds, are rated as class 4 impact resistant shingles, and unlike asphalt shingles, they come with a 2” hail impact warranty. “There is no such thing as a “hail proof roof,” says Dave “as hail could be of any size, but our shingles have survived 3” hail on roofs in South Dakota in the last two months.”

The F Wave 50-year warranty roof shingles include other benefits as well, such as:

  • Class A fire rating (meaning they are extremely fire retardant, thus effective against severe fire exposure)
  • None of the drawbacks or costly upkeep of asphalt shingles, natural wood shingles, or real slate roofing tiles
  • Curb appeal (shingles available in a variety of distinctive designer profiles with various color options)

F Wave provides a premium upgrade to any roof at a surprisingly affordable price. To receive a complimentary sample of F Wave’s hail-warranted shingles, click here.

Headquartered in the heart of Texas, F Wave is led by roofing industry veterans that have shaken up the roofing industry with products designed with the contractor and homeowner in mind. F Wave combines innovative product design, breakthrough technology, and decades of manufacturing experience to make traditional asphalt shingles and other under-performing roofing products obsolete. Learn more at: www.f-wave.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aONTEX : Transparency Declaration Notification
BU
11:46aADVICENNE : Strengthens Its Financial Structure Through the Implementation of its 20 Million Financing Agreement with the European Investment Bank, with the Drawdown of a First Tranche of 7.5 Million
BU
11:46aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11 August 2020
AQ
11:44aHERMES INTERNATIONAL : Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital social au 31 juillet 2020
PU
11:44aEMPIRE PETROLEUM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:44aUKH calls for investigation into hospitality energy market »
PU
11:41aMEDISCA : Names Reflex Medical as Exclusive Partner for SAMIX Mixer Repair and Provides Unique Offer to Clients
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Dungeon and Fighter Mobile says release will be delayed
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4PRUDENTIAL PLC : PRUDENTIAL : 2020 Half Year Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group