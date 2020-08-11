Impact-Resistant Shingles Save Roof From Hail Damage in Colorado

Breakthrough synthetic shingles increases roof protection and durability

Dangerous storms worry homeowners everywhere, but not Sheena Pasko of Colorado Springs. As shown in this video, her roof – and therefore her home – emerged unscathed from recent storms that included torrential hail.

“We went with F Wave’s impact-resistant shingles because of their protection from roof hail damage,” she said. “Now, I look at this video and I’m so glad we did.”

Ms. Pasko can be heard on the video as the 1.5-inch hail came down, gleefully yelling, “Hail proof, baby! Look at that, it’s still perfect!”

“We’d heard that a major hailstorm blew through Colorado, and Sheena’s reaction is why we love what we do,” said F Wave regional manager Dave Van Dale. “We want homeowners who have been impacted by recent storms to know they have a replacement option that will withstand future hailstorms.”

F Wave’s synthetic shingles are made of a special polymer compounded to weather storms, including high winds and hail. In fact, these shingles can withstand 130 mph winds, are rated as class 4 impact resistant shingles, and unlike asphalt shingles, they come with a 2” hail impact warranty. “There is no such thing as a “hail proof roof,” says Dave “as hail could be of any size, but our shingles have survived 3” hail on roofs in South Dakota in the last two months.”

The F Wave 50-year warranty roof shingles include other benefits as well, such as:

Class A fire rating (meaning they are extremely fire retardant, thus effective against severe fire exposure)

None of the drawbacks or costly upkeep of asphalt shingles, natural wood shingles, or real slate roofing tiles

Curb appeal (shingles available in a variety of distinctive designer profiles with various color options)

F Wave provides a premium upgrade to any roof at a surprisingly affordable price. To receive a complimentary sample of F Wave’s hail-warranted shingles, click here.

Headquartered in the heart of Texas, F Wave is led by roofing industry veterans that have shaken up the roofing industry with products designed with the contractor and homeowner in mind. F Wave combines innovative product design, breakthrough technology, and decades of manufacturing experience to make traditional asphalt shingles and other under-performing roofing products obsolete. Learn more at: www.f-wave.com.

