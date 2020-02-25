Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Impact of small refinery exemptions (SREs) ENTIRELY positive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:37pm EST
Ethanol demand is higher than ever while waivers have helped contain RFS compliance costs

A great deal of misunderstanding persists about the impact of small refinery exemptions (SREs). Some voices continue to push a narrative that relief exempting qualified small refineries from Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance costs has destroyed ethanol demand and led to the idling and closures of several plants. Such blanket claims are wrong. In fact, the impact of SREs has been overwhelmingly positive for U.S. consumers and critical for many manufacturing facilities that produce the fuels that power America's economy.

To have the honest discussion Americans deserve about the RFS, we need to acknowledge three things:

  1. U.S. ethanol consumption reached all-time highs in 2019
  2. Official EIA data shows ethanol blending and consumption reached record highs in 2019. Demand has not declined in the wake of SREs. It's gone up.
  1. U.S. biofuel production has gone down
  2. The reason for these declines isn't a 'lost market' for ethanol here at home. It's because production ramped up in 2017 and 2018 on the expectation of growing exports to China, Mexico and Brazil - growth that never materialized while overall exports fell. Biodiesel experiences a severe price disadvantage in the market costing as much as $1.50+ more per gallon than petroleum diesel, and the lapsed federal biodiesel tax credit (which has now been reinstated) likely contributed to lower production as well.
  3. Net U.S. Ethanol Exports
  1. It is impossible today to absorb 15 billion gallons of ethanol into U.S. gasoline
  2. Congress set RFS biofuel blending targets in 2007 with an expectation that the U.S. would be using 160+ billion gallons of gas this year. We're using about 20 billion gallons less. With lower fuel consumption and lack of consumer interest in higher ethanol content fuels (E15, for example), it's impossible to sell a full 15 billion gallons of ethanol to U.S. drivers. Erasing small refinery exemptions won't change that.

Congress created small refinery exemptions at the outset of the RFS to provide relief when the mandate can't be achieved and compliance costs soar. Exemptions don't reduce demand for competitively priced biofuels like ethanol. They provide vital savings for facilities that would otherwise have to purchase second-hand credits or import foreign biodiesel to satisfy the law. Waiving those burdensome compliance steps amounts to real savings for refineries and consumers.

The larger the RFS mandate, the bigger the frenzy is for second-hand RIN credits. SREs protect against RIN scarcity and price spikes without reducing actual demand for ethanol.

The record is clear that ethanol consumption has grown while SREs have worked to contain RFS regulatory costs for all refineries.

Print as PDF:

Disclaimer

AFPM - American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:59pDREAM UNLIMITED : Announces Increase to Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend
AQ
09:59pNORZINC : Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations
PR
09:58pVirgin Galactic's quarterly loss widens to $73 million
RE
09:58pANWORTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pB&G FOODS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pVERACYTE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCOVANTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:56pUNISYS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56pCOMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
4M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
5MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group