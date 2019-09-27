Impeachment Tension Overshadows Legislative Progress in Congress

By Andrew Duehren and Catherine Lucey

WASHINGTON -- The latest political brawl in Washington leaves a pile of policy priorities among the feared casualties: a trade deal with Mexico and Canada; a plan to cut prescription-drug prices; tighter rules for purchasing and owning guns; and a tranche of spending bills to keep the government funded after Nov. 21.

With the Democratic-led House moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, members of both parties worry that the goals Congress set for itself this fall may slip even further out of reach as lawmakers leave Washington this week for a two-week recess.

"This is going to suck up the oxygen from the room," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D., N.J.), a freshman who opposes impeaching Mr. Trump. "Whether it was President Clinton -- or before President Clinton, President Nixon -- when all that activity goes on, it is the focus of the media. It is the focus in the legislature. It is the focus of just about everybody in Washington."

Mr. Trump -- whose repeated requests that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son sparked the political crisis this month -- cast doubt at a news conference at the United Nations on Wednesday on whether his administration and Congress can reach a deal on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.

"I don't know if Nancy Pelosi is going to have any time to sign it. That's the only problem," he said, referring to the deal that his administration -- and some swing-state Democrats -- have pressed for months.

Near the end of a news conference Thursday mostly focused on impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said the impeachment inquiry wouldn't distract from the chamber's legislative agenda.

"We continue to move forward on meeting the needs of the American people and making progress for them," she said. "At the same time, we take an oath to protect and defend the constitution. We can do both."

Indeed, House Democrats had been investigating the Trump administration for months before Mrs. Pelosi announced the official impeachment inquiry, and the business of crafting and passing legislation still proceeded on Capitol Hill.

As the release of a whistleblower complaint and the testimony of acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire dominated the news cycle Thursday, the Senate passed a short-term funding measure to avoid a government shutdown with broad bipartisan support. A White House official said Mr. Trump would sign that measure.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.), who has been working with the White House on possible legislation changing background-check standards for gun purchases, said work has continued unabated since the House began its impeachment inquiry. He said on Wednesday his staff had talked with White House staff within the past day.

"I sense no difference in tone," Mr. Blumenthal said. "We're focused on the specific provisions that are necessary to resolve the issues."

Though the White House press secretary released a statement Tuesday saying that Democrats had "destroyed any chances of legislative progress, " the Trump administration and Republicans have also continued to push for passage of various pieces of legislation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Mr. Trump on Wednesday morning and encouraged him to continue working with Congress in the coming months. Sen. Richard Shelby (R., Ala.), the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, plans to meet with Mr. Trump on Friday to discuss spending legislation.

Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Indiana on Thursday to advocate for the trade deal, delivering remarks at an Indianapolis machinery company on a stage surrounded by Caterpillar equipment and festooned with signs promoting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"I'm here to make you a promise, whatever the Democrats and their allies want to spend their time on, President Donald Trump and I are going to stay focused on the issues that matter most to you," he said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has been leading negotiations with House Democrats on the trade deal, said it would be approved, adding: "It's not all about politics in Washington."

Eric Ueland, the White House legislative affairs director, was on Capitol Hill Thursday meeting with lawmakers. Impeachment, he said, isn't necessarily a legislative death sentence.

"We'll be up here every day trying to make progress," Mr. Ueland said. "I will point out that in 1998, even during that process, there was a lot that President Clinton focused on that Republicans in Congress worked through."

House Democrats have continued to hold meetings about the trade deal, as well as hearings on the prescription-drug-pricing plan. Rep. Mark Pocan (D., Wis.), the co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters that "you can walk and chew gum at once."

Other lawmakers, though, were less rosy about the prospect of passing major legislation while an impeachment inquiry is under way. Rep. Dean Phillips (D., Minn.), a freshman member who recently endorsed impeachment, said he hopes the process concludes quickly.

"Many of us are articulating the need to do this expeditiously. I think it's in the country's best interest, all of our best interest. We've got a lot of other work to do here as well," he said.

Jesse Naranjo and Lindsay Wise contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com