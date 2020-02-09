Log in
Impedimed : Reserve Bank launches streamlined whistleblowing policy

02/09/2020 | 04:33pm EST

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has streamlined its external whistleblowing policy for those employed by regulated entities.

Individuals currently or formerly employed by insurers, banks or non-bank deposit takers regulated by the Reserve Bank, who have witnessed or become aware of misconduct within their organisation, can now report this directly to the Reserve Bank via a designated email address and phone number.

'Whistleblowing is a critical avenue for those wanting to shine a light on wrongdoing within regulated entities,' Head of Supervision Andy Wood says.

'Exposing such behaviour is the first step to resolving it, and is critical to maintaining trust and confidence in the country's insurers, banks or non-bank deposit takers.'

Examples of misconduct include:

  • criminal offences
  • a breach of a legal obligation
  • a miscarriage of justice
  • deliberate covering up of any wrongdoing
  • dishonest or unethical behaviour by an individual
  • concerns that pose a danger to the public or financial system

Potential whistleblowers are encouraged to refer to their organisation's internal whistleblowing policy before making a report to the Reserve Bank. If this option is not available, potential whistleblowers should contact the Reserve Bank directly.

Would-be whistleblowers can contact the Reserve Bank via email: whistleblowing@rbnz.govt.nz or phone (04) 471 3657.

More information:

Media contact:
Brendan Manning
Senior Adviser External Stakeholders
DDI: +64 9 366 2643 | MOB: 021 923 217
Email: Brendan.Manning@rbnz.govt.nz

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 21:32:05 UTC
