Impel NeuroPharma : Announces Appointment Of Diane Wilfong To Board Of Directors

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Diane Wilfong has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Diane brings 30 years of financial and operations experience in large, multinational companies, including most currently serving as Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc.

"Impel is rapidly advancing a late-stage pipeline of therapies for CNS disorders with high unmet medical needs, all of which are the result of over a decade of pioneering a unique approach to drug delivery," said Jon Congleton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Impel. "We are pleased to welcome Diane to Impel's board, and we look forward to leveraging her dynamic leadership experience and extensive background in finance as we continue to grow into a fully integrated R&D and commercial organization."

Prior to joining Gilead in 2016, Diane was Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation), an IT consulting services company now known as DXC. From 2009 to 2014, she led the accounting and tax functions at Caesars Entertainment (formerly Harrah's Entertainment) and spearheaded a major financial transformation initiative along with key elements of a public offering, and was responsible for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance in her role. Prior, Diane spent 10 years at Eastman Kodak Company in a series of executive, operational and financial roles, including serving as General Manager of the company's Graphics and Printing Systems group, and later as the Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to Kodak, she held positions at Corning and at Price Waterhouse.

"I am quite impressed with Impel's clinical progress and believe the current pipeline, enabled by Impel's proprietary POD® technology, has the potential to redefine what rapid and consistent symptomatic relief means to patients living with serious conditions such as migraine, Parkinson's disease and mental health disorders," said Diane. "I look forward to collaborating closely with the Impel team and the board of directors as the Company continues to advance its late-stage clinical programs."

Diane, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in business administration and accounting.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., is a privately-held, Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company devoted to creating life-changing, innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Impel NeuroPharma is currently investigating INP104 (POD-DHE) for acute migraine headache, INP103 (POD-levodopa) and INP107 (POD-carbidopa/levodopa) for reversal of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease and INP105 (POD-olanzapine) for acute agitation in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

Impel's product candidates are delivered via its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD®, technology which targets the richly vascularized upper nasal cavity with the goal of achieving enhanced bioavailability of therapeutic molecules.

IMPEL, POD and the IMPEL Logo are trademarks of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. To learn more about Impel NeuroPharma, please visit our website at http://impelnp.com.

About Precision Olfactory Delivery or POD® Devices

Impel NeuroPharma's proprietary POD® nasal drug delivery device is designed to deliver drugs to the richly-vascularized upper nasal cavity to improve biodistribution and bioavailability of both small molecules and biologic drugs. By consistently and predictably delivering therapeutics to the upper nasal cavity, the POD device may improve overall bioavailability of drugs without IV injection. Impel has developed dry powder and liquid compatible POD devices to improve upon current treatment options for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

