Imperative Care Announces FDA Clearance of Initial Products

Imperative Care, Inc., a company singularly dedicated to finding answers
to unsolved problems in stroke, today announced U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its first family of access
catheters, designed to deliver interventional treatments during
minimally invasive neurovascular procedures for aneurysms, stroke and
other brain blood vessel conditions.
“Recognizing the significant need to elevate the standard of patient
therapeutics in stroke, Imperative Care was founded to become the
comprehensive stroke company innovating across the entire continuum of
care,” said Fred Khosravi, Imperative Care’s founding chairman and CEO,
and the co-founder and co-managing director of Incept LLC. “Our approach
is informed by a unique clinical perspective, along with a keen
appreciation that this underserved medical category requires a holistic
commitment and focus to make better stroke treatment modalities
available to more patients around the world.”
Imperative Care is the twenty-first company co-founded by Incept LLC, a
medical technology accelerator and development company that has
successfully innovated various medical technologies that treat more than
a million patients a year globally.
“We are now in a brand new era in stroke treatment. The field has been
revolutionized in recent years with more modern imaging modalities,
therapeutic technologies, and clinical rigor identifying the importance
of the timing of intervention. All of these important advancements have
underscored that, as in the treatment of acute myocardial infarctions,
improved mechanical solutions to physically open the blocked brain
artery will continue to offer clear advantages for improved patient
outcomes,” said Imperative Care co-founder L. Nelson “Nick” Hopkins,
M.D., who is also founder and chief scientific officer of the Jacobs
Institute in Buffalo, New York. “Stroke no longer has to be a death or
disability sentence. With new technologies, more patients will be able
to return to normal lives following a stroke.”
Imperative Care’s first products are neurovascular access catheters
designed to enable smooth, consistent navigation deep into blood vessels
of the brain, which can be challenging because of the brain’s highly
complex and twisted vascular structure. The catheters are designed to
enable physicians to navigate to the treatment site with greater control
and flexibility – critical to successful neurovascular procedures, where
every minute counts – without sacrificing support or stability. These
catheters will be launched at select centers in the United States in the
coming months.
“Getting to the brain is the necessary and first step in any procedure.
Imperative Care’s new access catheters are designed to provide a
platform that facilitates easier navigation through complex vasculature.
This should help physicians treat patients more quickly, giving them the
best chance at an optimal recovery,” said Reade De Leacy, M.D.,
assistant professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology, and site director of
Cerebrovascular Services at Mount Sinai Queens, who performed the first
clinical case.
Imperative Care is also developing a pipeline of technologies designed
to help clinicians improve the effectiveness and speed of acute stroke
treatment, with the goal of enabling better patient outcomes. The
company’s near-term pipeline includes an aspiration treatment catheter
designed to facilitate rapid clot removal.
About Imperative Care, Inc.
Based in Campbell, Calif., Imperative Care is speeding new answers to
stroke by developing a portfolio of innovative solutions to address the
vast and urgent unmet needs in stroke care. The company is singularly
dedicated to improving the way stroke is treated by advancing medical
technology, equipping healthcare providers to evolve best practices and
elevate the standard of care for stroke patients. For more information,
visit http://www.imperativecare.com/.
Dr. De Leacy is a paid consultant for Imperative Care, Inc.
