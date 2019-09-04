Imperial Capital Hires Timothy J. Sullivan as Head of US Credit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) today announced that Timothy J. Sullivan has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit, responsible for managing the fixed income sales, trading and research business in partnership with its global strategies. Based in the Firm’s Stamford, CT office, Mr. Sullivan’s responsibilities include growing Imperial Capital’s existing fixed income business across multiple asset classes.



“We were searching for an established fixed income sales and trading professional to help take our business in credit products to the next level,” said Randy Wooster, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Capital, LLC. Tim’s significant experience both in growing and managing a fixed income sales and trading business is a valuable asset to our Firm as we continue to evolve our capabilities to meet customers’ needs. We expect Tim will lead our efforts to add additional talent to grow our business.”

Mr. Sullivan has nearly 25 years of industry experience, and joins Imperial Capital after spending seven years at Jefferies Group LLC, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of High Yield Sales & Trading. Prior to that, he was with UBS, where he was a Managing Director in Credit Trading. Previously, Tim spent nearly six years at Credit Suisse and, prior to that, ten years at Merrill Lynch. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Cornell University.

Imperial Capital operates a comprehensive global fixed income platform providing clients specific and unique insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in North America, Europe, and in Emerging Markets. Driven by a focus on sophisticated, proprietary research, Imperial Capital’s global team of fixed income professionals deliver access to ideas, execution and liquidity in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield and distressed securities, leveraged loans, hybrid bank capital securities, non-financial hybrid securities, trade claims, esoteric private placements, and emerging markets debt.

“I am very excited to join the entrepreneurial team at Imperial Capital,” commented Mr. Sullivan. “I look forward to propelling our goals of fixed income growth alongside a great reputation with our clients.”

About Imperial Capital, LLC



Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .



For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.