Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imperial Capital Hires Timothy J. Sullivan as Head of US Credit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:19am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) today announced that Timothy J. Sullivan has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Credit, responsible for managing the fixed income sales, trading and research business in partnership with its global strategies. Based in the Firm’s Stamford, CT office, Mr. Sullivan’s responsibilities include growing Imperial Capital’s existing fixed income business across multiple asset classes.

“We were searching for an established fixed income sales and trading professional to help take our business in credit products to the next level,” said Randy Wooster, Chief Executive Officer of Imperial Capital, LLC. Tim’s significant experience both in growing and managing a fixed income sales and trading business is a valuable asset to our Firm as we continue to evolve our capabilities to meet customers’ needs. We expect Tim will lead our efforts to add additional talent to grow our business.”

Mr. Sullivan has nearly 25 years of industry experience, and joins Imperial Capital after spending seven years at Jefferies Group LLC, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of High Yield Sales & Trading. Prior to that, he was with UBS, where he was a Managing Director in Credit Trading. Previously, Tim spent nearly six years at Credit Suisse and, prior to that, ten years at Merrill Lynch. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Cornell University.

Imperial Capital operates a comprehensive global fixed income platform providing clients specific and unique insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in North America, Europe, and in Emerging Markets. Driven by a focus on sophisticated, proprietary research, Imperial Capital’s global team of fixed income professionals deliver access to ideas, execution and liquidity in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield and distressed securities, leveraged loans, hybrid bank capital securities, non-financial hybrid securities, trade claims, esoteric private placements, and emerging markets debt.

“I am very excited to join the entrepreneurial team at Imperial Capital,” commented Mr. Sullivan. “I look forward to propelling our goals of fixed income growth alongside a great reputation with our clients.”

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
emcclintock@imperialcapital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aCARGURUS : Summary ToggleCarGurus to Present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
PU
08:27aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Fios partners with Altice USA for hyperlocal news and content
PU
08:27aECHOSTAR : Hughes In Partnership with Facebook Launches Wi-Fi Hotspots in Colombia Using Express Wi-Fi Software Platform
PU
08:26aOil prices rise over 1%, but economic worries loom
RE
08:26aOil prices rise over 1 percent, but economic worries loom
RE
08:26aCEMAT A/S : No. 10/2019 - Closely related persons transactions
AQ
08:26aMahaska Communication Group Revitalizes Rural Iowa Communities With Broadband Service on Calix AXOS Platform
GL
08:26aMarijuana Company of America Officially Launches VivaBuds in San Fernando Valley
GL
08:26aBond Brand Loyalty Certified as a Great Place to Work®
GL
08:25aWarsaw fund, Chinese company announce solar power deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group