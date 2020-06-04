Log in
Imperial Capital Names Tim Sullivan as President as it Continues its Expansion

06/04/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC, a full service investment banking firm, today announced a new leadership appointment designed to drive the franchise’s ambitious growth initiatives in the US and abroad. Tim Sullivan, currently Managing Director and Head of Global Credit, has been named President of Imperial Capital, LLC. Tim will be charged with leading the investment bank’s sales & trading business through its next phase of expansion.

“Since Tim Sullivan joined us in September of 2019, we have significantly expanded our sales and trading force adding over 25 key professionals to our business”, said Jason Reese, Executive Committee Member of Imperial Capital Group.  “Having a forward thinking leader like Tim, with a proven fixed income sales & trading background, as President of Imperial Capital, LLC is invaluable to the growth of our franchise in the US and Europe.”

Mr. Sullivan has nearly 25 years of industry experience, and joined Imperial Capital after spending seven years at Jefferies Group LLC, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of High Yield Sales & Trading.  Prior to that, he was with UBS, where he was a Managing Director in Credit Trading.  Previously, Tim spent nearly six years at Credit Suisse and, prior to that, ten years at Merrill Lynch.  He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Cornell University.

“I am very excited to assume this appointment as President of Imperial Capital,” commented Mr. Sullivan. “I look forward to continuing our mission to grow our sales & trading business while providing our clients with Imperial Capital’s exceptional services.”

Imperial Capital operates a comprehensive global sales & trading platform providing clients specific and unique insights across the entire capital structure of issuers in North America, Europe, and in Emerging Markets.  Driven by a focus on sophisticated, proprietary research, Imperial Capital’s global team of capital structure professionals deliver access to ideas, execution and liquidity in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield and distressed securities, leveraged loans, hybrid bank capital securities, post-reorganization equities, listed and unlisted equities, non-financial hybrid securities, trade claims, esoteric private placements, and emerging markets debt. 

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:
Mark Martis
+1 310 246 3674
mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London.  Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA.  The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:
Emma McClintock
+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429
emcclintock@imperialcapital.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
