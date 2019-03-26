Imperial College London and Coursera Announce One of the World's First Online Master's Degrees in Machine Learning

Advanced Program Addresses Enormous Market Demand for Expert Machine Learning and AI Professionals

Imperial College London, a globally ranked top 10 university, today announced an online MSc in Machine Learning on Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform. This is one of the world’s first online master’s degrees in machine learning and will help students pursue the most advanced engineering roles in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, machine learning, bioinformatics, and more.

AI is projected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2020, while the machine learning market is expected to grow to $8.8B globally by 2022. To meet the significant demand for experts in the field, the MSc in Machine Learning from Imperial College London will prepare the next generation of machine learning experts to drive innovation in the field and its application across industries.

“Machine learning and AI will transform every industry, but we need the right engineering talent to shape this future,” said Andrew Ng, Co-founder of Coursera. “I’m excited to see Imperial and Coursera address this acute skills gap with an advanced, technical degree in machine learning. With this increased access to machine learning expertise, learners all over the world can help shape the future of machine learning and AI technology.”

The MSc in Machine Learning is a rigorous degree with a deep focus on the foundations of machine learning. Applicants are expected to have an undergraduate degree in a relevant subject such as computer science, mathematics, statistics, economics, or physics. The program is highly interactive and offers frequent opportunities to engage with faculty at Imperial College London, a world-leading center in machine learning, data science, and AI.

“This advanced degree will train learners in the computational, mathematical, and statistical foundations of machine learning with a curriculum concentrated on areas such as supervised and unsupervised learning, applied programming, and statistical modeling. Students will have the opportunity to work with industry-standard tools like PySpark and PyTorch to develop and apply their machine learning and data science skills,” said Professor Emma McCoy, Vice-Dean (Education), Faculty of Natural Sciences at Imperial College London.

The curriculum also covers the ethics and limitations of machine learning to equip students with the skills to ethically and morally apply these techniques to their future work.

“Degrees continue to be the most valuable credential in today’s job market, and this new program provides learners with the most advanced machine learning skills that businesses all over the world are seeking,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “We’re thrilled to partner with Imperial College London, a world-renowned university with a reputation for excellence in mathematics, engineering and computer science, to offer an advanced degree program at the cutting edge of machine learning.”

Degrees offered on Coursera provide a flexible, high-quality, and engaging learning experience. The MSc in Machine Learning is stackable and modular, allowing learners to start their degree learning with an open course that can count toward the degree upon acceptance to the full program.

“Machine learning, data science, and AI are rapidly growing sectors. Through this new open online masters in machine learning we are helping to train, at scale, the future workforce of highly skilled workers and researchers,” said Gideon Shimshon, Director of the Digital Learning Hub at Imperial College London. “We are providing a flexible learning experience that enables people from all over the world to access content that otherwise would be available to only the few who can come to our campus.”

The online MSc in Machine Learning will officially launch in the fall of 2020. To learn more please visit coursera.org/degrees/msc-machine-learning-imperial.

About Coursera

Coursera was founded by Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng with a vision of providing life-transforming learning experiences to anyone, anywhere. It is now the world’s largest online learning platform for higher education. 190 of the world’s top universities and industry educators partner with Coursera to offer courses, Specializations, and degrees that empower over 40 million learners around the world to achieve their career goals. Over 1,800 companies trust the company’s enterprise platform Coursera for Business to transform their talent. Coursera is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, New Enterprise Associates, GSV Capital, and Learn Capital.

About Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the world’s leading universities. The College’s 17,000 students and 8,000 staff are expanding the frontiers of knowledge in science, medicine, engineering and business, and translating their discoveries into benefits for our society. Imperial is the UK’s most international university, according to Times Higher Education, with academic ties to more than 150 countries. Reuters named the College as the UK’s most innovative university because of its exceptional entrepreneurial culture and ties to industry. For more information, visit www.imperial.ac.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005318/en/