Imperial College London and Coursera Announce One of the World's First Online Master's Degrees in Machine Learning

Imperial College London, a globally
ranked top 10 university, today announced an online MSc in Machine
Learning on Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform. This
is one of the world’s first online master’s degrees in machine learning
and will help students pursue the most advanced engineering roles in
artificial intelligence (AI), data science, machine learning,
bioinformatics, and more.
AI is projected to create 2.3
million jobs by 2020, while the machine learning market is expected
to grow
to $8.8B globally by 2022. To meet the significant demand for
experts in the field, the MSc in Machine Learning from Imperial College
London will prepare the next generation of machine learning experts to
drive innovation in the field and its application across industries.
“Machine learning and AI will transform every industry, but we need the
right engineering talent to shape this future,” said Andrew Ng,
Co-founder of Coursera. “I’m excited to see Imperial and Coursera
address this acute skills gap with an advanced, technical degree in
machine learning. With this increased access to machine learning
expertise, learners all over the world can help shape the future of
machine learning and AI technology.”
The MSc in Machine Learning is a rigorous degree with a deep focus on
the foundations of machine learning. Applicants are expected to have an
undergraduate degree in a relevant subject such as computer science,
mathematics, statistics, economics, or physics. The program is highly
interactive and offers frequent opportunities to engage with faculty at
Imperial College London, a world-leading center in machine learning,
data science, and AI.
“This advanced degree will train learners in the computational,
mathematical, and statistical foundations of machine learning with a
curriculum concentrated on areas such as supervised and unsupervised
learning, applied programming, and statistical modeling. Students will
have the opportunity to work with industry-standard tools like PySpark
and PyTorch to develop and apply their machine learning and data science
skills,” said Professor Emma McCoy, Vice-Dean (Education), Faculty of
Natural Sciences at Imperial College London.
The curriculum also covers the ethics and limitations of machine
learning to equip students with the skills to ethically and morally
apply these techniques to their future work.
“Degrees continue to be the most valuable credential in today’s job
market, and this new program provides learners with the most advanced
machine learning skills that businesses all over the world are seeking,”
said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. “We’re thrilled to partner with
Imperial College London, a world-renowned university with a reputation
for excellence in mathematics, engineering and computer science, to
offer an advanced degree program at the cutting edge of machine
learning.”
Degrees offered on Coursera provide a flexible, high-quality, and
engaging learning experience. The MSc in Machine Learning is stackable
and modular, allowing learners to start their degree learning with an
open course that can count toward the degree upon acceptance to the full
program.
“Machine learning, data science, and AI are rapidly growing sectors.
Through this new open online masters in machine learning we are helping
to train, at scale, the future workforce of highly skilled workers and
researchers,” said Gideon Shimshon, Director of the Digital Learning Hub
at Imperial College London. “We are providing a flexible learning
experience that enables people from all over the world to access content
that otherwise would be available to only the few who can come to our
campus.”
The online MSc in Machine Learning will officially launch in the fall of
2020. To learn more please visit coursera.org/degrees/msc-machine-learning-imperial.
