Imperial Minerals Plc - Issue of Loan Notes and Director Appointment

1 October 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Issue of Loan Notes and Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Imperial is pleased to announce that it intends to issue up to £300,000 nominal of unsecured convertible notes, which are convertible into ordinary shares at a conversion price of £0.01 each and which pay interest at a rate of 10% per annum (the “Loan Notes”). An initial £50,000 of Loan Notes will be subscribed immediately and the proceeds will be utilised to fund the Company’s general working capital requirements.

In addition, Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Fezile Mzazi, aged 38, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Mzazi is based in South Africa and Vienna and has nearly 20 years corporate experience in international public markets.

Current Directorships and Partnerships Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years Direct Recovery and Management Services (Pty) Limited Firm Trench Capital (Pty) Limited Dynasty Telecoms (Pty) Limited Firm Trench Resources Global WTE SA (Pty) Limited Lwazi Training cc Fuzi Flea Property Rentals cc

There is no further information regarding Mr Mzazi that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

