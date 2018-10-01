Log in
Imperial Minerals Plc - Issue of Loan Notes and Director Appointment

10/01/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

1 October 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Issue of Loan Notes and Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Imperial is pleased to announce that it intends to issue up to £300,000 nominal of unsecured convertible notes, which are convertible into ordinary shares at a conversion price of £0.01 each and which pay interest at a rate of 10% per annum (the “Loan Notes”). An initial £50,000 of Loan Notes will be subscribed immediately and the proceeds will be utilised to fund the Company’s general working capital requirements.

In addition, Imperial is pleased to announce the appointment of Fezile Mzazi, aged 38, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Mzazi is based in South Africa and Vienna and has nearly 20 years corporate experience in international public markets. 

Current Directorships and Partnerships             Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years              
Direct Recovery and Management Services (Pty) Limited Firm Trench Capital (Pty) Limited
Dynasty Telecoms (Pty) Limited Firm Trench Resources
Global WTE SA (Pty) Limited
Lwazi Training cc
Fuzi Flea Property Rentals cc

There is no further information regarding Mr Mzazi that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial Minerals plc

Michael Langoulant

+44 7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl

+44 (0)20 7220 9796


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
