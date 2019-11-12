Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Imperial Oil ramping up crude by rail but not pursuing Alberta rail leases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 01:51pm EST
President and CEO Kruger of Imperial Oil addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Calgary.

Imperial Oil Ltd is increasing shipments of Canadian crude by rail after the recent Keystone pipeline outage created more favorable economics, but is not looking to take on Alberta government contracts to move even more oil on trains, Chief Executive Rich Kruger said on Tuesday.

The shutdown last month of the leaking Keystone oil pipeline, which moves Alberta oil to U.S. refineries, increased the discount on Canadian heavy crude against U.S. light oil to reflect the steeper challenges moving it. That widening price gap made Canadian oil more attractive to the U.S. refiners who buy it, spurring additional movements on rail.

"We have been scurrying to increase rail shipments," Kruger told reporters on a conference call following Imperial's annual investor day in Toronto. He declined to estimate the volume of the increase.

"It's safe to say our fourth-quarter rail shipments will be higher than I thought they would have been a few short weeks ago."

Keystone resumed operation at partial pressure on Sunday, and the discount on Canadian crude shrunk on Tuesday to around $19 per barrel from as much as $23 last week, which was an 11-month high.

Congested pipelines forced the previous Alberta government this year to order production curtailments to support prices, and it also struck leases to move more crude by rail.

The new United Conservative Party government, elected in April, has maintained curtailments but plans to divest the rail leases, which amount to 120,000 barrels per day of capacity.

Exxon Mobil Corp-owned Imperial, which operates Alberta's biggest crude-loading terminal, is "not in the hunt" for new rail investments as the government curtailments create uncertainty, Kruger said.

Rival Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said last week that Alberta's rail leases were complex and it may take awhile for private operators to take them over.

Spokespersons for Energy Minister Sonya Savage could not be immediately reached.

Imperial would be interested in allowing other shippers who take on the government rail leases to access its terminal, Kruger said.

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -0.27% 36.81 Delayed Quote.12.14%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.42% 69.37 Delayed Quote.3.15%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -2.91% 34.39 Delayed Quote.2.08%
LME NICKEL CASH -2.84% 15730 End-of-day quote.50.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 62.04 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI 0.34% 56.81 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pU.S. PORK PRICES RISE AS FATAL PIG DISEASE CUTS GLOBAL MEAT SUPPLY : Tyson Foods CEO
RE
02:23pTrump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details in NY speech
RE
02:20pCARPER, ALEXANDER IN USA TODAY : The Mercury Rule Has Protected Americans from Dangerous Pollution
PU
02:08pCanada pension fund Caisse CEO Sabia to step down for university role
RE
02:02pTC ENERGY RESTARTS KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE AT 20% PRESSURE REDUCTION : U.S. regulator
RE
02:01pS&P 500, Nasdaq hold at record levels after Trump remarks
RE
01:57pTrump Says U.S., China Close on 'Phase One' of Trade Deal
DJ
01:51pImperial Oil ramping up crude by rail but not pursuing Alberta rail leases
RE
01:39pIt's Not the Economy Anymore, Stupid' -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:35pOil pares gains after Trump offers few details on U.S.-China trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : reports 70% quarterly profit drop, slashes full-year outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group