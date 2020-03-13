Log in
Imperial Pacific International : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

03/13/2020 | 07:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

華 太 平 洋 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1076)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase in net loss by not less than 20% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the net loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

This announcement is made by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') (together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 March 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the profit warning of the results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase in net loss by not less than 20% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the net loss of approximately HK$2,965 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The expected increase in net loss is mainly attributable to the considerable decrease in total revenue and gross profit by not less than 80% and the impairment of trade receivables.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is only based on preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the information currently available to the Company and is not based on any information or figures that have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. It should be noted that the Company is still in the process of finalizing its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the said results may be subject to further amendments. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Group's annual results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019, which is expected to be released on or before 31 March 2020, for further details.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited

Cui Li Jie

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Xia Yuki Yu, Mr. Teng Sio I and Ms. Cui Li Jie as executive Directors, Mr. Ma Wentao as non-executive Director and Mr. Robert James Woolsey, Mr. Ng Hoi Yue, Mr. Tso Hon Sai Bosco and Mr. Lee Kwok Leung as independent non-executive Directors.

In case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC
