Imperial Pacific International : PROFIT WARNING SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IMPERIAL PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

博 華 太 平 洋 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1076)

PROFIT WARNING

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board wishes to inform Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase in net loss by not less than 20% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the net loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

This announcement is made by Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') (together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 March 2020 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the profit warning of the results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide further information to the Shareholders and potential investors that, based on the information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record an increase in net loss by not less than 20% for the year ended 31 December 2019 as compared to the net loss of approximately HK$2,965 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The expected increase in net loss is mainly attributable to the considerable decrease in total revenue and gross profit by not less than 80% and the impairment of trade receivables.