Imperial X Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/07/2019 | 09:41am EDT

7 August 2019
 

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director’s Share Dealing
 

Imperial announces that Palace Trading Investments Limited has sold 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at 2 pence per share.  Melissa Sturgess, Non-Executive Director of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), is a beneficial owner of Palace Trading Investments Limited.

Palace Trading Investments Limited now holds 4,615,000 Ordinary Shares representing 14.50% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 (0)7899 249990

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Melissa Sturgess
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Imperial X Plc
b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
2p 4,615,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2019
f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
