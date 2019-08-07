Imperial X Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 August 2019
Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")
Director’s Share Dealing
Imperial announces that Palace Trading Investments Limited has sold 4,615,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p ("Ordinary Shares") at 2 pence per share. Melissa Sturgess, Non-Executive Director of the Company, a person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR), is a beneficial owner of Palace Trading Investments Limited.
Palace Trading Investments Limited now holds 4,615,000 Ordinary Shares representing 14.50% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Imperial X Plc
Michael Langoulant
+44 (0)7899 249990
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7220 9796
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Melissa Sturgess
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Imperial X Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc
Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2p
|4,615,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 August 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market