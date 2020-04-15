Log in
Imperial X Plc - Director's Share Dealing Allocation of Shares

04/15/2020 | 02:01am EDT

15 April 2020

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director’s Share Dealing Allocation of Shares

Imperial announces that Samuel (“Kyler”) Hardy has allocated 1,650,000 of his ordinary shares in the Company, held through Cronin Services Ltd. which is related to Cronin Capital Corp. (the “Cronin Group”), to various employees of the Cronin Group for nil consideration.

Following the allocation of ordinary shares, Samuel “Kyler” Hardy has an interest in 4,965,000 ordinary shares of the Company through his holdings in Cronin Capital Corp. and Cronin Services Limited. It is noted that Kyler Hardy acquired 2,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company as part of the fundraising that was announced on 29 October 2019, at the placing price of 2.5 pence per share.

The Company was also notified that, after and as part of the allocation, Kyle Robert Hookey, non-executive director of the Company, has an interest in 300,000 ordinary shares of the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Melissa Sturgess
+44 (0)7825 551 397

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
+44 (0)20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Kyle Robert Hookey
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Imperial X Plc
b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b) Nature of the transaction Gift receipt of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 300,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction March 13, 2020
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Samuel Anthony Kyler Hardy (Cronin Capital Corp)
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Imperial X Plc
b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b) Nature of the transaction Gift of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
Nil 1,650,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction March 13, 2020
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

© PRNewswire 2020
