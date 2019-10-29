Log in
Imperial X Plc - Issue of Equity to Raise £346,776

10/29/2019

29 October 2019

Imperial X Plc
(“Imperial” or the “Company”)

Issue of Equity to Raise £346,776

The Directors of Imperial X Plc are pleased to announce that the Company has received commitments to raise £346,776 through the placing of 13,871,026 new Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each (the “Placing Shares”) at a price of 2.5p per share. The Placing Shares represent 27.33 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company with the funds to be used for working capital and corporate costs.

The shares have been placed to a range of high net worth investors.

Application will be made for the 13,871,026 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 1 November 2019.

On completion of the placing, the Company’s enlarged issued capital consists of 50,748,526 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p per share with voting rights. This number may be used by shareholders, following the placing, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 20 7220 9795


© PRNewswire 2019
