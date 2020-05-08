Imperium Group Announces Top Influencers and Innovators Disrupting 2020

Los Angeles, CA, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood is a neighborhood located in Los Angeles, California, that’s also synonymous with the glamour, money and power of the entertainment industry. As the show-business capital of the world, Hollywood is home to many famous television and movie studios and record companies. Yet despite its glitzy status, Hollywood has humble roots: It began as a small agricultural community and evolved into a diverse, thriving metropolis where stars are born and dreams come true—for a lucky few. We had the chance to interview some of America's leading pioneers, check it out below:

Gary Vaynerchuk is the chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day media and communications holding company and the active CEO of VaynerMedia, a full-service advertising agency servicing Fortune 100 clients across the company’s 4 locations.



In addition to VaynerMedia, VaynerX also includes Gallery Media Group, which houses women’s lifestyle brand PureWow and men's lifestyle brand ONE37pm. In addition to running VaynerMedia, Gary also serves as a partner in the athlete representation agency VaynerSports, cannabis-focused branding and marketing agency Green Street and restaurant reservations app Resy.



Arcade Jackson is a rising singer song writer from CA. He’s worked with DJs from Morgan page to artists such as 50 cent. A very versatile list to be sure. But his passion has always been in performing.



Originally getting his start as a talented up and coming writer working in the background in writing camps and working with various production groups, he soon found his passion for the stage.



Opting to travel the world and work in a band, he fell in love with the life of a performer and took to it like a fish in water.



After a few years touring and working within a group he stepped away. Spending the next few year learning and working with his producer (Grammy nominated Klypso) on his craft. Arcade has created a sound bringing together all aspects of his love for music.

Jorge Pelayo is a half Cuban and Puerto Rican American who went from serving breadsticks to building a successful business. After seeing challenges growing up he made a commitment to become a young millionaire. He has built a team of over 3,500 licensed Agents across the United States that does 8 figures in sales annually. He is a Chairman Council with PHP Agency Inc. His agency has helped over 50,000 clients protect themselves and plan for their futures. He focuses on teaching aspiring entrepreneurs on how to build their own businesses. As a business coach, he’s helped several people cross six figures and more.

Aside from helping clients and agents, he loves helping people. His first mission was to Haiti with an organization called, Hearts for Haiti. He saw first hand the need that exists in the world and decided he wanted to dedicate his life to serving people. His passions are family, salsa dancing, whiskey, wine, food, chess, movies, and traveling. He is in the process of writing his first book so stay tuned. His hobby is real estate development and has recently built his first few properties from the ground up. He speaks on leadership, sales, organizational management, and personal transformation and recently shared the stage with Kobe Bryant, George Bush, Billy Bean, Jordan Peterson, and Patrick Bet-David at the 2019 PHP Convention.

With well over 100 million views on their social media and featured trending broadcasts, the Heichel sisters are sure to be the next big thing! Madi, Ana, and Bella Heichel Are singing sisters from a small town in Ohio. From a very young age, the moment they’re tiny toes touched the floor in the morning there synchronized voices could be heard throughout their home. Pure, spontaneous, and in perfect harmony, the girls feed off each other’s energy in a positive, infectious way. At ages 12, 17 and 19, the girls are inseparable and truly better when they are together. Madi is the perfectionist, Ana is the comedian, and Bella is the adorable diva baby sister. The proof that together the girls are a powerhouse is in their TikToks, Instagram clips, YouTube and appearance on Nickelodeon’s America’s most musical family. The world is responding to them in a big way!

Gina has been a staple in the entertainment industry since 1992, working in front of the camera as well as behind the camera. She has worn many hats in her 26 years in the business. Working as a mainstream actress, published model, former pornstar, art director, writer, entertainment manager, publicist, wardrobe stylist, reality star, influencer and Executive Producer. She has worked in every facet of the business, which makes her the perfect cocktail for anyone who wants to pop in the entertainment industry.

Gina runs one of Hollywood's most successful management companies for reality stars, artists and influencers, Gitoni Productions for the past 11 years. Currently, Gina is producing and appearing in, “Mama June: From Not To Hot-Family Crisis” which is currently airing its 4th season every Friday night 9/8c on WEtv with phenomenal viewership.

Gina has become the go-to for her celebrity transformations and was named "Best Celebrity Makeover Professional of 2020" by Aesthetics Everything. Watch for more captivating reality TV shows coming out produced by Gina Rodriguez this year.

Shazir Mucklai, a 23-year old, Goldman Sachs alum, who took investment banking and private equity and coupled it with an act for public relations. Shazir first debuted his book on Amazon when he was 16 and went on to become the youngest writer for Forbes at 17 and has generated over 8 million unique views on publications he has written for. Mucklai now represents over 200 celebrities, brands, and media production houses and is an award-winning influencer, an activist investor, a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and is currently in law School while growing his public relations digital arbitrage firm.

Addison Rae Easterling, colloquially known as Addison Rae on TikTok, is an American social media personality and dancer. As of May 2020, she has accumulated 1.9 billion likes and 38.0 million followers on TikTok, ranking as the fifth most-followed individual on the platform. She has broken records left and right with 15.5 million followers on instagram has got attention from many huge celebrities like kane brown, katy perry, jason durelo and the list goes on. In January 2020, she signed with the talent agency WME. She was featured in events throughout the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend alongside Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. She just put out her first huge collaboration with Fanjoy. You can buy her merch at shopaddisonrae.com

Young, inspiring, and humble are just a few words to describe, Christian Garcia. Garcia rose from fame when we were first introduced to him on X Factor Mexico. Now the artist on the rise is gearing up to release his debut album! Christian has been singing since the mere age of seven-years-old. He went from performing at local county fairs in his home state to meeting with artists such as Meghan Trainor, Demi Lovato, and more.

Christian has passed over half a million on Instagram and his slime videos have garnered the attention of Good Morning America and Telemundo. He has been featured on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat and other celebrity cameos.

He is set to debut an album later in the year. He has also crossed over to the entrepreneur world and is investing in huge brands. He says “ I’m crossing industries that makes me work harder.”

