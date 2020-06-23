Log in
Imperium Group Introduces Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho, The Business Mogul Who Is Ranked As A Top Innovator

06/23/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ricardo Jorge Pereira de Sousa Coelho is a Estonian Businessman as well as a soccer player. Jorge is so discreet that most people have no idea that he is actually a proactive business man who sits at the board of a couple large businesses in Estonia. Jorge is an innovator and can scope out the business potential in any situation which has allowed him to establish his career in business. However, it was his distinct ability to lead a team and manage e commerce that has kept his businesses afloat.


Jorge does not limit himself to one industry, he currently is a management board member of both a large wholesale company and a real estate company. In these times most companies have been having a hard time staying afloat but thankfully with Jorge’s management skills he has been able to keep his business flourishing. Since the safety of his employees are his main concern he has sent them home so that they can work from there and be safe in these dangerous times. He is a very skilled leader and although managing a large number of people who are in different places is difficult, he has had success doing it. Jorge also takes pride in his ability in being able to manage all the array of products available since there are only 5-6 desirable products at any time and his precise management is required to ensure that the inventory matches the sales. It is a very complicated and complex task right now especially since all these tasks need to be done from home but his persistent attitude is what has gotten him where he is today.


Jorge is simply one of those special people who can see the business potential in anything. The most impressive part is the way that he is able to insert his efficient management skills into his work as well as sourcing the best products. With his commerce businesses it is very important for Jorge to have a keen sense for products so that he can offer the best and most affordable products for customers as well as to provide financial stability so that the company does not lose money due to low sales. Jorge has truly proven his innovation skills through his amazing work and his honest workmanship and all the businesses that have improved through his superb management skills. Especially in this time of uncertainty it is more so impressive that he is able to continue managing his large team from home as well as maintain the commerce aspect so that sales continue and his business does not fail like the many others that have had to shut down recently due to all this. 





Shazir Mucklai

CEO

Imperium Group

shazir@imperium-pr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
