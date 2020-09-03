Imperium Group's CEO Shazir Mucklai Partners with Sephora and Selena Gomez To Handle Ad Spend for "Rare Beauty"

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selena Gomez just released her first-ever Rare Beauty makeup collection and the girl did NOT come to play. She gave us one of the most inclusive beauty launches we've seen and I, for one, am utterly speechless. This isn't some 20, 30, or even 40-shade drop – we're talking 48 freakin' shades for both foundation and concealer.

As announced earlier this week, the line includes every single beauty staple you need for your getting-ready routine, like liquid lipstick, tinted lip balm, cream blush, foundation, concealer, highlighter, liquid liner, and brow gel – all with massive shade ranges of their own. As a surprise, the Rare Beauty drop also included some applicators and skincare products we weren't expecting, like brushes, a makeup sponge, an oil-blotter kit, setting/primer spray, and a liquid primer (which comes with added sparkle, btw). And as a reminder, everything in the collection is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Along with its release on the Rare Beauty website, the entire drop is also shoppable at Sephora – so you can stock up on those rewards points.

Selena Gomez had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday (Sept. 2), following the official launch of her hotly-anticipated cosmetics brand Rare Beauty.

"IT’S HERE!!" the burgeoning beauty maven wrote on Instagram, sharing that the line is now available at Sephora stores across North America before telling fans, "I’m so excited for you to finally try it!"

Gomez expressed her gratitude following the launch of Rare Beauty into the world. "SO EXCITED though I wish we could celebrate in person," the singer captioned a sweet snap cuddling her dog while surrounded by pink, blush, brown and rose gold balloons. "Thank you to my amazing team at @rarebeauty @shazir.mucklai and our community! This is just the beginning!!!"

