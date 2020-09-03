Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Imperium Group's CEO Shazir Mucklai Partners with Sephora and Selena Gomez To Handle Ad Spend for "Rare Beauty"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selena Gomez just released her first-ever Rare Beauty makeup collection and the girl did NOT come to play. She gave us one of the most inclusive beauty launches we've seen and I, for one, am utterly speechless. This isn't some 20, 30, or even 40-shade drop – we're talking 48 freakin' shades for both foundation and concealer.

As announced earlier this week, the line includes every single beauty staple you need for your getting-ready routine, like liquid lipstick, tinted lip balm, cream blush, foundation, concealer, highlighter, liquid liner, and brow gel – all with massive shade ranges of their own. As a surprise, the Rare Beauty drop also included some applicators and skincare products we weren't expecting, like brushes, a makeup sponge, an oil-blotter kit, setting/primer spray, and a liquid primer (which comes with added sparkle, btw). And as a reminder, everything in the collection is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Along with its release on the Rare Beauty website, the entire drop is also shoppable at Sephora – so you can stock up on those rewards points

Selena Gomez had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday (Sept. 2), following the official launch of her hotly-anticipated cosmetics brand Rare Beauty.

"IT’S HERE!!" the burgeoning beauty maven wrote on Instagram, sharing that the line is now available at Sephora stores across North America before telling fans, "I’m so excited for you to finally try it!"

 Gomez expressed her gratitude following the launch of Rare Beauty into the world. "SO EXCITED though I wish we could celebrate in person," the singer captioned a sweet snap cuddling her dog while surrounded by pink, blush, brown and rose gold balloons. "Thank you to my amazing team at @rarebeauty @shazir.mucklai and our community! This is just the beginning!!!"

Shazir Mucklai: is a American influencer, activist social rights advocate and founder of Imperium PR Group - a boutique public relations firm. His breakthrough is primarily from generating millions of digital impressions for singers, TV shows, and public companies.

Imperium Group:  After watching Margin Call and The Pursuit of Happiness (2006) as a child, Mucklai realized that what he wanted to do was in the field of finance and film. At 15 years old, he wrote for the likes of Seeking Alpha and Benzinga, while in high school. After graduating high school, Mucklai started advising startups on how to hone in on what matters the most, their ability to scale and scale quickly.

At 22- years old, Shazir is heading one of the fastest growing Publication Relations firms based out of Dallas, Texas, Imperium Group. In addition, his latest venture is thekerplunk.com, where he features prominent influencers, startups, and celebrities. Mucklai has partnered with HBO and BravoTV to get some of their cast on leading shows featured on prominent outlets.

Mucklai's most recent efforts were working with Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and the Grown-ish Cast.

Mucklai now focuses his energies on finding and developing talent and helping them build an online presence. Mucklai is working on an upcoming short film due to be released at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Contact:

Shazir Mucklai
CEO
Imperium Group
shazir@imperium-pr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pORACLE : Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement
PR
04:02pEATON VANCE : Growth Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Multi-Cap Growth Fund and Eaton Vance Focused Growth Opportunities Fund Announce Telephonic Special Joint Meeting of Shareholders on September 17, 2020
PR
04:02pARENA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
04:02pMisonix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
GL
04:02pAcutus Medical to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pViela Bio Announces Data Presentations at the 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, MS Virtual 2020
GL
04:02pAdventHealth for Women and Concord RENTS Partners With “Support Our Scholars” Mentoring Program
GL
04:02pNANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the 2020 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
BU
04:02pDERMTECH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
04:02pFIRST BANCORP : National Bank Enters Into Agreement to Purchase Branch Location from Bangor Savings Bank
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery
2EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group