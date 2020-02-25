Log in
Imperva Unveils Fully Integrated Advanced Bot Protection Solution

02/25/2020 | 09:08am EST

New Offering Seamlessly Incorporates Advanced Bot Protection Capabilities into Imperva’s Single Security Stack

Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, today announced Advanced Bot Protection, a new solution that fully integrates its industry-leading bot management technology into the Imperva Cloud Application Security solution. The solution enables true defense-in-depth security by delivering bot protection in a single stack model, while making deployment easier, faster and more flexible for customers.

Enhanced Defense-in-Depth Security

Advanced Bot Protection defends mission-critical websites, mobile apps, and APIs from automated threats – including web scraping, account takeover, transaction fraud, denial of service, competitive data mining, unauthorized vulnerability scans, spam, click fraud, and web and mobile API abuse – without affecting the flow of business-critical traffic.

Integrating the solution into Imperva Cloud Application Security delivers best-in-class bot capabilities in a single security stack, giving customers true defense-in-depth security through Imperva’s market-leading DDoS, WAF and bot solutions.

Simplified Deployment

The integration of Advanced Bot Protection into Imperva Cloud Application Security provides key deployment benefits for customers, including:

  • Ease: The ‘easy’ button to deploy Advanced Bot Protection allows for a low-touch and simple deployment within Imperva’s single stack
  • Speed: Deployed in a matter of minutes versus weeks
  • Flexibility: Customers now have two deployment options to choose from – an integrated single-stack deployment integrated with Cloud WAF, or deployment through Connectors into other technologies including AWS, Cloudflare, F5 Networks, and NGINX

“The volume of automated threats on the internet is staggering – in fact, our research shows that over 20% of all internet traffic consists of bad bots,” said Tiffany Olson Kleemann, Vice President of Advanced Bot Protection at Imperva. “As the sophistication and business damage caused by automated threats grows, our defenses need to be as adaptable and vigilant as the threat itself, and organizations need to be able to deploy them in the way that works best with the rest of their security stack. The integration of Advanced Bot Protection into Imperva Cloud Application Security enables just that.”

Advanced Bot Protection follows Imperva’s acquisition of Distil Networks, the industry-recognized leader in bot management. The solution will be generally available in April 2020. To sign up for the Advanced Bot Protection beta program, please contact us at imperva.com/contact-us/

To learn more about Imperva’s bot management capabilities, visit: https://www.imperva.com/products/bot-management/

This announcement follows the launch of Cyber Threat Index, a monthly report and measurement of the global threat landscape based on data from Imperva sensors across the globe. Imperva will showcase the Cyber Threat Index at booth #1227 at RSA Conference 2020, taking place Feb. 24-28 in San Francisco. Schedule a demo of the Cyber Threat Index at RSAC.

About Imperva

Imperva is an analyst-recognized, cybersecurity leader on a mission to protect customers’ digital assets by accurately detecting and effectively blocking incoming threats, and empowering customers to manage critical risks, so they do not have to choose between innovating for their customers and protecting what matters most. At Imperva, we tirelessly defend our customer’s business as it grows, giving them clarity for today and confidence for tomorrow. Learn more at www.imperva.com, our blog, or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
