Imperva Wins Best Database Security Solution at 2020 SC Awards

Imperva Data Security Earns Top Honor for Second Consecutive Year at RSA Conference 2020

Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, today announced that Imperva Data Security was recognized by the SC Awards as the Best Database Security Solution for the second consecutive year at the RSA Conference 2020.

For 24 years, the SC Awards has honored the achievements of the cybersecurity brands and professionals striving to safeguard businesses, their customers, and critical data in North America. All entries are reviewed and scored by two panels of judges comprised of cybersecurity industry luminaries, from current and former CISOs to vendor-neutral consultants to educators from academic institutions.

“As organizations navigate the changing landscape around security, risk and compliance, they also require solutions that empower true business transformation and can perform no matter where data resides: on premises, in the cloud and with third parties. With so many options to choose from, Imperva stands out by not only securing customers’ data from theft, but also simplifying compliance with vital regulations including GDPR, PCI and HIPAA,” said Kunal Anand, CTO of Imperva. “The SC Awards continue to offer valuable insight into the leaders of security today, and we are proud to see our expert team’s work recognized in a competitive category.”

Imperva Data Security is equipped with machine learning and analytics to monitor and evaluate billions of database events in near real time—allowing customers to quickly detect, classify and quarantine suspicious database activity and protect sensitive information, whether on premises, in the cloud or across hybrid IT environments. Imperva Data Security offers flexible and predictable licensing to fit the needs of customers regardless of the number, location or type of devices or services used, no matter where the data lives.

A Total Economic Impact Study commissioned by Imperva found that organizations can save more than $3 million over three years by switching from a legacy database security solution to Imperva Data Security, due to reduced risk and lowered cost of compliance audits. The study further determined that users can achieve a return on investment in fewer than 16 months.

