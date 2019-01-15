Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Implanet Announces Its Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with TSAF – Tradition Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 12:55pm EST

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to TSAF – Tradition Securities by IMPLANET (Euronext: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), on 31 December 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 170,500
  • Cash balance of the liquidity account: €31,780.10

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report on 30 June 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 160,000
  • Cash balance of the liquidity account: €34,349.25

About IMPLANET
Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pPAPA JOHN 'L : Judge says Papa John's founder entitled to corporate records
AQ
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Portfolio Disclosures
PU
01:24pABERDEEN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND : Inc Fd Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:24pBANCO SANTANDER : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors
PU
01:24pMCDONALD : Loses 'Big Mac' Trademark in Dispute With Irish Fast-Food Chain
DJ
01:23pCAPITALA FINANCE : Group Announces $33.0 Million Investment in Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC |
AQ
01:23pCONTAGION : ® Announces 2019 Section Editors
BU
01:21pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : All roads lead to KASC Stadium
AQ
01:21pAÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA : Aéroports de Paris SA takes note of the ISA decision
AQ
01:20pInner City Youth to Compete in Chicago Chess Tournament
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.