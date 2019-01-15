Implanet Announces Its Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with TSAF – Tradition Securities

Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to TSAF – Tradition
Securities by IMPLANET (Euronext: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible)
(Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), on 31 December 2018, the following assets
appeared on the liquidity account:
-
Number of shares: 170,500
-
Cash balance of the liquidity account: €31,780.10
As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report on 30 June
2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:
-
Number of shares: 160,000
-
Cash balance of the liquidity account: €34,349.25
About IMPLANET
Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical
technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for
orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation
implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion
surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has
obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET
employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further
information, please visit www.implanet.com.
Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in
Boston in 2013.
IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company
would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA,
BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005785/en/