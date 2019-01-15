Implanet Announces Its Annual Report on the Liquidity Contract with TSAF – Tradition Securities

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to TSAF – Tradition Securities by IMPLANET (Euronext: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), on 31 December 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 170,500

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €31,780.10

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report on 30 June 2018, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 160,000

Cash balance of the liquidity account: €34,349.25

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005785/en/