Implanet Opens Another Direct Market in Europe with the First Surgery Jazz® in Belgium

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP,
FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical
technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants,
is today announcing its first surgery Jazz® in Belgium, at the UZ
Brussels University Hospital. A further illustration of its direct sales
strategy that has proven effective in France and USA.
After the opening of Implanet UK, which along with its Jazz® platform
has recently been approved by the UK’s National Health Service, and the
opening of Implanet GmbH in Germany, this first surgery in Belgium
demonstrates that Implanet is continuing to roll out its products
directly in European markets.
“Jazz® technology is an excellent solution to be used in addition to
screw fixation for preventing pullout in treating degenerative spine
disease in adults. In pediatrics Jazz® can also be a replacement for
screws in complex spinal deformities. The clinical benefit of Jazz® is
undeniable, providing patients with additional safety. I am delighted to
have access to the entire Jazz® product range at the University Hospital
UZ Brussel, Belgium” says Dr David Van Schaik, orthopedic spine
surgeon.
Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, said: “This first surgery, which
took place only shortly after we announced the opening of Implanet UK
and Implanet GmbH in Germany, accelerates the roll-out of our direct
sales strategy. We are confident that this model is the right one and
will positively impact our earnings going forward.”
Implanet will be attending the following
scientific conferences during Q4 2018:
SOFCOT in Paris from November 12 to November 15, 2018, stand F07
BSS
(British Scoliosis Society) in Belfast from November 29 to November 30,
2018, stand 9
DWG in Wiesbaden (Germany) from December 6 to
December 8, 2018, stand 102
About IMPLANET
Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that
manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship
product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal
pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four
families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory
clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United
States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017
sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.
Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in
Boston in 2013.
IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company
would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA,
BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80
