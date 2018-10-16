Implanet Opens Another Direct Market in Europe with the First Surgery Jazz® in Belgium

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, is today announcing its first surgery Jazz® in Belgium, at the UZ Brussels University Hospital. A further illustration of its direct sales strategy that has proven effective in France and USA.

After the opening of Implanet UK, which along with its Jazz® platform has recently been approved by the UK’s National Health Service, and the opening of Implanet GmbH in Germany, this first surgery in Belgium demonstrates that Implanet is continuing to roll out its products directly in European markets.

“Jazz® technology is an excellent solution to be used in addition to screw fixation for preventing pullout in treating degenerative spine disease in adults. In pediatrics Jazz® can also be a replacement for screws in complex spinal deformities. The clinical benefit of Jazz® is undeniable, providing patients with additional safety. I am delighted to have access to the entire Jazz® product range at the University Hospital UZ Brussel, Belgium” says Dr David Van Schaik, orthopedic spine surgeon.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, said: “This first surgery, which took place only shortly after we announced the opening of Implanet UK and Implanet GmbH in Germany, accelerates the roll-out of our direct sales strategy. We are confident that this model is the right one and will positively impact our earnings going forward.”

Implanet will be attending the following scientific conferences during Q4 2018:

SOFCOT in Paris from November 12 to November 15, 2018, stand F07

BSS (British Scoliosis Society) in Belfast from November 29 to November 30, 2018, stand 9

DWG in Wiesbaden (Germany) from December 6 to December 8, 2018, stand 102

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ® latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext™ Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

