Implementation of an AI-Based Protection System Helped an IT Services Company Combat New Security Threats | Read the Complete Success Story on Competitive Intelligence Solution for More Insights

03/31/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitive intelligence engagement for an IT services provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005672/en/

IT services (Graphic: Business Wire)

IT services (Graphic: Business Wire)

Challenge: An IT services provider headquartered in Germany, suffered a decade of sluggish revenue growth and encountered a decline in market position. To cover up for the losses, the client set itself an ambitious target to reduce overall operating costs. However, this required keeping up with key competitors, adopting approaches to tackle security risks, delivering projects on time, and ensuring the safety of user-data. They wanted a partner to help them identify key, strategic focus areas for business growth. They sought to collaborate with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

To retain a competitive edge, global IT firms need to be keenly aware of the competitive landscape. Our competitive intelligence solution can help you achieve this strategic objective. Contact us here.

Approach: We worked with the client to develop a three-step approach that involved benchmarking key competitors, conducting a risk analysis study to identify security threats, and implementing regulated privacy protection to safeguard user data. Also, our experts identified strategies and processes undertaken by the client's key competitors to ensure timely delivery of projects, deal with rising industry risks, and secure the safety of user data.

Business Impact: The client was able to meet their immediate priorities and attain faster time to market. At the same time, the implementation of an AI-based protection system and regulated privacy protections increased the company's reliability.

Within six months, they were on a track to achieve huge savings in operating costs. Within the next six months, the client was able to reduce operational cost by 13% and enhance market share by 22%. Also, they were able to identify technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security and operational risks in the industry.

Having successfully conducted more than 500+ research projects, Infiniti Research is a reliable market intelligence company you can trust for all your research needs. Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
