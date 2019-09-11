Log in
Implementing Digital Supply Chain Solutions for the Cloud: ACSIS Presents Lessons Learned at ASUG Philadelphia Chapter Meeting

09/11/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

 

ACSIS Inc., a leader in delivering innovative supply chain execution solutions, will present lessons learned from their experience working across industries to improve supply chain visibility at the ASUG Philadelphia Chapter Meeting on September 12 at the SAP headquarters in Newtown Square, PA.

As new customer expectations continue to drive competition, companies are looking for ways to improve the visibility of their products and assets across increasingly diffuse supply chains—for themselves and for their partners and customers.

ACSIS draws on their long experience implementing digital supply chain solutions to help companies deliver measurable ROI and future-ready installations. Topics addressed will include:

  • Product and asset traceability: how to optimize supply chain visibility to shorten response times, increase inventory turns, and improve compliance
  • IoT connectivity: how to integrate data across edge IoT devices
  • Third-party collaborations: how to ensure fast onboarding of diverse partners
  • Analytics: how to integrate data across systems to provide predictive insight

Join ACSIS to hear more.

What: ASUG Philadelphia Chapter Meeting
When: September 12, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Where: SAP headquarters, 3999 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
Who: ASUG members and invited guests

About ACSIS

For over 20 years, ACSIS has been successfully delivering innovative supply chain execution solutions with actionable results to valued customers such as SAP, The Coca-Cola Company, DuPont, The Hershey Company, AmerisourceBergen, Cintas, Ashland, and more. ACSIS is an SAP Development Partner and a member of ASUG.


© Business Wire 2019
