Implementing Digital Supply Chain Transformation: ACSIS Presents Lessons Learned in Upcoming Webinar

ACSIS, a provider of cloud solutions for the intelligent supply chain, will present a free, online webinar outlining lessons learned by customers who have tackled digital supply chain transformation.

In today’s global marketplace, supply chains have become increasingly more complex, even as customer expectations for seamless service are on the rise. Smart companies are using new digital tools and cloud services to build dynamic, connected, and demand-driven supply chains for themselves, their partners, and their customers.

If you are an SAP ECC or SAP S/4 end user and are contemplating a digital supply chain transformation project, join the ACSIS webinar to learn how your peers in other companies have transformed their supply chains. We will be reviewing topics such as building a more collaborative partner network, integrating data from across Edge IoT and other AIDC devices, such as those from our partner Honeywell, and improving forecasting with supply chain analytics.

Sponsored by ASUG, Americas’ SAP User’s Group, the webinar runs for one hour and is available to stream from any device by registering here.

Implementing Digital Supply Chain Solutions—Lessons Learned

Speaker: John DiPalo, chief strategy officer, ACSIS

Named a “Pro to Know” in 2018 by Supply Chain Executive Magazine, John leads key strategic initiatives at ACSIS.

September 24, 2019

12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT

About ACSIS

For over 20 years, ACSIS has been successfully delivering innovative supply chain execution solutions with actionable results to valued customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, DuPont, The Hershey Company, AmerisourceBergen, Cintas, Ashland, and more.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions provides comprehensive solutions that enhance workplace safety and incident response, improve enterprise performance and enable greater product design innovation. Customers rely on Honeywell’s connected solutions to provide real-time safety intelligence, increase worker productivity and enrich operational intelligence with data-driven insights. Honeywell serves customers in aerospace, automotive, commercial building, first responder, field service, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, oil & gas, power and utilities, medical, retail, supply chain, test & measurement and transportation markets.

