Implicity : Raises 4 Million to Digitalize the Monitoring of Connected Medical Devices

Implicity, the French leader in remote monitoring of cardiac
implantable electronic devices, announces a €4 million fundraising round
with the participation of Serena, XAnge, Siparex and CapDecisif
Management.
With more than 500,000 patients in France, cardiac implantable
electronic devices (CIEDs : pacemakers and defibrillators) are among the
most commonly used medical devices. Traditionally, the follow-up process
involves two annual in person follow-up with the cardiologist to analyze
the massive amount of data generated from the patient.
The home monitoring devices are manufactured and sold by five different
companies worldwide (Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and
Microport), which all transmit data to their unique platforms. This
system of data retrieval does not simplify the work for cardiologists. Despite
a decrease in mortality of up to 38%, making it a mandatory medical
standard, the adoption of this technology has reached only 10% of
patients in Europe.
This incomprehensible observation inspired Dr. Arnaud Rosier, a
French cardiologist and AI researcher, to create Implicity in May 2016,
with the goal of offering a universal platform that is compatible with
all global devices. He quickly teamed up with David Perlmutter
(ex-Airtag) and Louis Pinot.
This smart monitoring tool allows physicians to seamlessly track all
of their connected patients for the first time. Every day, the
thousands of transmissions received by hospitals cannot be perfectly
analyzed by hospital staff under ever-increasing pressure and
unstructured reception of data flows from patients who are not
physically present. Through AI algorithms that contextualize the
patient's medical record with device data, Implicity offers personalized
telemedicine that is optimized in terms of medical resources.
Implicity's tool is part of the ETAPES program for the remote monitoring
of cardiac implantable electronic devices, which allows medical teams to
charge 130 euros per patient monitored per year.
After only one year of its deployment in France, Implicity is already
the leading solution with more than 10% of patients followed on the
platform (more than 8000 patients), about twenty public and private
hospitals and a research partnership with a study led by Pr. Eloi
Marijon (Paris’ Georges Pompidou European Hospital) and Dr. Serge Boveda
(Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse).
To accelerate its development, Implicity raises €4 million from Serena,
XAnge and CapDecisif Management. Implicity had already raised €800k in
October 2017 from Business Angels.
This new fundraising will allow Implicity to:
- Respond to the exponential growth of the remote monitoring market for
medical devices by strengthening the sales and marketing teams in France
and throughout Europe.
- Explore new markets, with the deployment of the first data center in
the United States in 2019.
- Accelerate the research and marketing of new "medical device" AI
algorithms that improve the prognosis and follow-up of patients
undergoing treatment while reducing the health resources required for
this purpose.
Dr. Arnaud Rosier, CEO of Implicity, said: "Remote monitoring of
cardiac implantable electronic devices is in principle the most
successful area of digitalization in the Medtech sector, with clinical
evidence of major improvements in patient prognosis, reduced costs to
the healthcare system and optimized resources. However, there are many
factors that prevent doctors from taking advantage of these telemedicine
technologies, and therefore, patients from benefiting from them. This
fundraising event, which brings together specialists in the field of
data and digital health, supports Implicity's ambition to be the
European leader in these technologies. We are delighted to have the
support of Serena, XAnge and Cap Décisif Management in this adventure
for the benefit of all stakeholders in the health system.”
"The paradigm shift in the use of patient data has a strong impact and
Implicity is still in the early stages of development. In addition to
providing effective remote monitoring, the technologies developed will
filter alerts and predict heart failure. The founding team is already
well known on this subject, and has convinced many institutions by the
efficiency gain of the value proposition, and the place of the tool in
their daily work cycles," explains Kamel Zeroual, Partner at Serena.
