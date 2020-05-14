Log in
Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

05/14/2020 | 05:20am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 14 May 2020

PRESS RELEASE

IMPORT PRICE INDEX IN INDUSTRY: March 2020, y-o-y decrease of 19.9%

The Overall Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry with base year 2015=100.0 in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 19.9% compared with March 2019. The corresponding index in March 2019 had recorded an increase of 6.5% compared with March 2018 (Table 1.Ι).

The Overall Index in March 2020 recorded a decrease of 15.2% compared with February 2020. The corresponding index in March 2019 had recorded an increase of 4.5% compared with February 2019 (Table 1.ΙI).

The twelve-month average Overall Index from April 2019 to March 2020, increased by 0.9% in comparison with the corresponding index of the period from April 2018 to March 2019, while the increase recorded between the previous twelvemonth periods amounted to 6.3% (Table 4).

The time series of MPI are available on the website of ELSTAT, at:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

Evolution of annual rates of change (%) of

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0)

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2018

2019

9 10 11 12 1 2 3

2020

Overall Market Eurozone Market Non Eurozone Market

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of Manufacture - Construction Indices and Industrial Products

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Aikaterini Diamantaki

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

Fax: +30 213 135 2506

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

1

1. Annual rates of change: March 2020 compared with March 2019

The decrease of 19.9% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in March 2020 compared with March 2019 is on account of the yearly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.7% decrease in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.Ι).

b. 30.6% decrease in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.Ι).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the yearly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-55.8

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-45.3

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-6.1

17

Manufacture of paper-pulp, paper and paper products

-3.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-1.3

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

-0.4

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

-0.4

14

Manufacure of wearing apparel

-0.3

15

Manufacture of leather and leather products

0.6

10

Manufacture of food products

1.2

32

Other manufacturing

1.5

2. Monthly rates of change: March 2020 compared with February 2020

The decrease of 15.2% in the Overall Import Price Index in Industry in March 2020 compared with February 2020 is on account of the monthly changes of the sub-indices of the markets as follows:

a. 1.2% decrease in the MPI of the Eurozone Market (Table 2.ΙI).

b. 24.2% decrease in the MPI of the Non-Eurozone Market (Table 3.ΙI).

More specifically, the aforementioned decrease was the result of the monthly changes mainly of the sub-indices in the following NACE Rev.2 divisions:

Code

Division

Rates of

change (%)

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-47.8

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

-39.0

24

Manufacture of basic metals

-2.3

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment

-0.6

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

-0.5

13

Manufacure of textiles

-0.4

10

Manufacture of food products

-0.1

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

0.1

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

0.2

32

Other manufacturing

1.2

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

2.8

2

Table 1. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Overall Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

20

Overall Market

100.00

91.77

114.55

107.59

-19.9

6.5

40

Intermediate Goods

24.60

99.42

101.46

100.90

-2.0

0.6

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.66

100.51

100.78

0.1

-0.3

60

Durable Consumer Goods

3.09

99.45

99.41

100.05

0.0

-0.6

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

27.64

100.31

99.90

98.96

0.4

0.9

90

Energy

29.34

71.86

148.24

133.37

-51.5

11.1

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

February

Rates of

March

February

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2020

2020

2019

2019

20

Overall Market

100.00

91.77

108.17

-15.2

114.55

109.65

4.5

40

Intermediate

24.60

99.42

100.10

-0.7

101.46

101.59

-0.1

Goods

50

Capital Goods

15.33

100.66

100.43

0.2

100.51

100.64

-0.1

60

Durable Consumer

3.09

99.45

99.42

0.0

99.41

100.40

-1.0

Goods

70

Non-Durable

27.64

100.31

99.68

0.6

99.90

99.68

0.2

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

29.34

71.86

127.89

-43.8

148.24

140.75

5.3

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

3

Table 2. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

20

Overall Market

41.71

100.35

102.08

100.26

-1.7

1.8

40

Intermediate Goods

12.14

100.38

101.37

101.12

-1.0

0.3

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.47

101.23

101.09

0.2

0.1

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.50

101.47

101.40

100.75

0.1

0.6

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

17.68

101.06

99.71

98.57

1.4

1.2

90

Energy

1.66

85.66

137.55

111.55

-37.7

23.3

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

February

Rates of

March

February

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2020

2020

2019

2019

20

Overall Market

41.71

100.35

101.53

-1.2

102.08

101.03

1.0

40

Intermediate

12.14

100.38

100.69

-0.3

101.37

101.35

0.0

Goods

50

Capital Goods

8.73

101.47

101.12

0.3

101.23

101.11

0.1

60

Durable Consumer

1.50

101.47

101.42

0.1

101.40

101.59

-0.2

Goods

70

Non-Durable

17.68

101.06

100.20

0.9

99.71

99.80

-0.1

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

1.66

85.66

123.95

-30.9

137.55

122.56

12.2

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

4

Table 3. Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry: Non Eurozone Market

Base year: 2015=100.0

Ι. Annual changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

Rates of change (%)

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

2020

2019

2018

2020/2019

2019/2018

20

Overall Market

58.29

85.63

123.46

114.58

-30.6

7.8

40

Intermediate Goods

12.46

98.48

101.55

100.60

-3.0

0.9

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.60

99.57

100.18

0.0

-0.6

60

Durable Consumer Goods

1.59

97.53

97.52

99.03

0.0

-1.5

70

Non-Durable Consumer Goods

9.96

98.97

100.22

99.66

-1.2

0.6

90

Energy

27.68

71.03

148.88

134.11

-52.3

11.0

ΙΙ. Monthly changes

Main Industrial

Weighting

March

February

Rates of

March

February

Rates of

Codes

Groupings - MIGs

coefficient (%)

change (%)

change (%)

2020

2020

2019

2019

20

Overall Market

58.29

85.63

112.92

-24.2

123.46

117.85

4.8

40

Intermediate

12.46

98.48

99.52

-1.0

101.55

101.91

-0.4

Goods

50

Capital Goods

6.60

99.60

99.51

0.1

99.57

99.73

-0.2

60

Durable Consumer

1.59

97.53

97.53

0.0

97.52

98.66

-1.2

Goods

70

Non-Durable

9.96

98.97

98.75

0.2

100.22

99.46

0.8

Consumer Goods

90

Energy

27.68

71.03

128.13

-44.6

148.88

141.37

5.3

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

5

Table 4. Changes of Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates of

Annual rates of

12-month average

Annual rates of

Year and month

Overall Index

index (moving

change (%) of 12-

change (%)

change (%)

average)

month average index

2018 :

1

108.23

1.4

4.4

103.30

5.2

2

106.53

-1.6

3.0

103.56

4.6

3

107.59

1.0

5.3

104.01

4.3

4

109.29

1.6

7.0

104.61

4.3

5

111.02

1.6

9.9

105.44

4.8

6

111.69

0.6

11.6

106.41

5.6

7

111.24

-0.4

9.7

107.23

6.0

8

111.61

0.3

10.0

108.07

6.6

9

112.86

1.1

9.6

108.90

7.0

10

112.76

-0.1

8.2

109.61

7.4

11

109.16

-3.2

3.3

109.89

7.1

12

105.21

-3.6

-1.5

109.76

6.6

Annual average

109.76

2019 :

1

107.43

2.1

-0.7

109.70

6.2

2

109.65

2.1

2.9

109.96

6.2

3

114.55

4.5

6.5

110.54

6.3

4

116.46

1.7

6.6

111.14

6.2

5

113.09

-2.9

1.9

111.31

5.6

6

113.30

0.2

1.4

111.44

4.7

7

114.66

1.2

3.1

111.73

4.2

8

111.66

-2.6

0.0

111.73

3.4

9

112.45

0.7

-0.4

111.70

2.6

10

112.67

0.2

-0.1

111.69

1.9

11

113.57

0.8

4.0

112.06

2.0

12

117.20

3.2

11.4

113.06

3.0

Annual average

113.06

2020 :

1

113.48

-3.2

5.6

113.56

3.5

2

108.17

-4.7

-1.3

113.44

3.2

3

91.77

-15.2

-19.9

111.54

0.9

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal digits when published and percantage changes up to one decimal digit when published.

6

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally

The Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry, in its current form, has been compiled since January 2005,

when it replaced the Final Products Wholesale Price Index with foreign final products from abroad. The

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry was recently revised with base year 2015=100.0 and the previous

time series were adjusted accordingly.

Purpose of the index

The purpose of the Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry is to measure the monthly rates of change of the

prices of products in the sectors of mining, manufacturing and energy that are imported from abroad

and are transferred, through their purchase, to resident units-enterprises irrespective of their branch of

economic activity.

Definitions

The Import Price Index is a monthly index and it is composed by the sub-indices of the import prices of

the two market zones: the euro-zone and the non-euro-zone countries depending on the country of

origin of imports.

The collected values of imported products are CIF (Cost Insurance Freight) prices at the Greek border,

free of all taxes and duties payable by the importing enterprises. This means that they include the

product transport (freight) and insurance costs incurred by the enterprise for their importation.

The selected price data for the compilation of the MPI are collected from units-enterprises that import

the goods that have been selected at the initial stage. The prices refer mainly to the transactions

between the resident enterprises that import products and the enterprises established abroad which act

as exporters of products to Greece.

Legal framework

The compilation of ΜPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998 "concerning short-term

statistics" and by the Regulation 1158/2005 (amending the above mentioned Regulation) of the

European Parliament and of the Council. Furthermore, the ΜPI is governed by Regulation (EC)

1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) 656/2007 and

the Regulation (EC) 451/2008 of the Council.

Reference period

Month.

Base year

2015=100.0.

Revision

The ΜPI is a fixed base index. The index was revised with the new base year 2015 = 100.0 by virtue of

Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998, according to which the short-term statistics indices are revised every

five (5) years and more specifically with base years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classifications

At the level of branches of economic activities the statistical classification of economic activities NACE

Rev.2 of EU is used (Regulation 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the

allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev.2 headings to categories of aggregate classification is

used, in accordance with Commission Regulation 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification

CPA 2008 of EU is used, according to the Council Regulation 451/2008.

Geographical coverage

The index covers the whole of the country, with data from Attiki and other 31 Regional Units of the

country.

Coverage of economic

The index covers the sections of mining-quarrying manufacturing, electricity and natural gas, the main

activities

industrial groups, and all the levels of economic activities (divisions, groups, classes) and the level of

imported products.

Statistical survey

The data are collected from approximately 880 enterprises and the total number of observations (prices)

is approximately 2,540. More specifically, the following items are surveyed: 297 product codes, derived

from euro-zone countries and 260 product codes that originate from non-euro-zone countries.

Data collection, processing

The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email,

and imputation in the

phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method used

context of the COVID-19

during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed price.

pandemic

Other options for dealing with the shortage of prices are administrative and other sources (data from

the internet, from the press), as well as the application of an estimation method for the calculation of

missing data using the monthly average change of other pricing sources at the product level. If an entire

product index is missing, it is recommended to use the change / index of the next level up in aggregation

as the basis for performing the imputation. For March 2020, there was no significant change in the price

data collection compared to previous reference months.

Publication of data

The MPI with the new base year 2015=100.0 is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first

reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from 2000 onwards.

References

More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index, as well

as the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT at the following link:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-

7

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:19:01 UTC
