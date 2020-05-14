Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

|
|
METHODOLOGICAL NOTES
|
|
|
Generally
|
The Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry, in its current form, has been compiled since January 2005,
|
|
when it replaced the Final Products Wholesale Price Index with foreign final products from abroad. The
|
|
Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry was recently revised with base year 2015=100.0 and the previous
|
|
time series were adjusted accordingly.
|
Purpose of the index
|
The purpose of the Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry is to measure the monthly rates of change of the
|
|
prices of products in the sectors of mining, manufacturing and energy that are imported from abroad
|
|
and are transferred, through their purchase, to resident units-enterprises irrespective of their branch of
|
|
economic activity.
|
Definitions
|
The Import Price Index is a monthly index and it is composed by the sub-indices of the import prices of
|
|
the two market zones: the euro-zone and the non-euro-zone countries depending on the country of
|
|
origin of imports.
|
|
The collected values of imported products are CIF (Cost Insurance Freight) prices at the Greek border,
|
|
free of all taxes and duties payable by the importing enterprises. This means that they include the
|
|
product transport (freight) and insurance costs incurred by the enterprise for their importation.
|
|
The selected price data for the compilation of the MPI are collected from units-enterprises that import
|
|
the goods that have been selected at the initial stage. The prices refer mainly to the transactions
|
|
between the resident enterprises that import products and the enterprises established abroad which act
|
|
as exporters of products to Greece.
|
Legal framework
|
The compilation of ΜPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998 "concerning short-term
|
|
statistics" and by the Regulation 1158/2005 (amending the above mentioned Regulation) of the
|
|
European Parliament and of the Council. Furthermore, the ΜPI is governed by Regulation (EC)
|
|
1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) 656/2007 and
|
|
the Regulation (EC) 451/2008 of the Council.
|
Reference period
|
Month.
|
Base year
|
2015=100.0.
|
Revision
|
The ΜPI is a fixed base index. The index was revised with the new base year 2015 = 100.0 by virtue of
|
|
Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998, according to which the short-term statistics indices are revised every
|
|
five (5) years and more specifically with base years ending in 0 or 5.
|
Statistical classifications
|
At the level of branches of economic activities the statistical classification of economic activities NACE
|
|
Rev.2 of EU is used (Regulation 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the
|
|
allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev.2 headings to categories of aggregate classification is
|
|
used, in accordance with Commission Regulation 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification
|
|
CPA 2008 of EU is used, according to the Council Regulation 451/2008.
|
Geographical coverage
|
The index covers the whole of the country, with data from Attiki and other 31 Regional Units of the
|
|
country.
|
Coverage of economic
|
The index covers the sections of mining-quarrying manufacturing, electricity and natural gas, the main
|
activities
|
industrial groups, and all the levels of economic activities (divisions, groups, classes) and the level of
|
|
imported products.
|
Statistical survey
|
The data are collected from approximately 880 enterprises and the total number of observations (prices)
|
|
is approximately 2,540. More specifically, the following items are surveyed: 297 product codes, derived
|
|
from euro-zone countries and 260 product codes that originate from non-euro-zone countries.
|
Data collection, processing
|
The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email,
|
and imputation in the
|
phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method used
|
context of the COVID-19
|
during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed price.
|
pandemic
|
Other options for dealing with the shortage of prices are administrative and other sources (data from
|
|
the internet, from the press), as well as the application of an estimation method for the calculation of
|
|
missing data using the monthly average change of other pricing sources at the product level. If an entire
|
|
product index is missing, it is recommended to use the change / index of the next level up in aggregation
|
|
as the basis for performing the imputation. For March 2020, there was no significant change in the price
|
|
data collection compared to previous reference months.
|
Publication of data
|
The MPI with the new base year 2015=100.0 is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first
|
|
reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from 2000 onwards.
|
References
|
More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index, as well
|
|
as the time series is available on the website of ELSTAT at the following link:
|
|
http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/DKT18/-