Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), March 2020

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry, in its current form, has been compiled since January 2005,

when it replaced the Final Products Wholesale Price Index with foreign final products from abroad. The

Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry was recently revised with base year 2015=100.0 and the previous

time series were adjusted accordingly.

Purpose of the index The purpose of the Import Price Index (MPI) in Industry is to measure the monthly rates of change of the

prices of products in the sectors of mining, manufacturing and energy that are imported from abroad

and are transferred, through their purchase, to resident units-enterprises irrespective of their branch of

economic activity.

Definitions The Import Price Index is a monthly index and it is composed by the sub-indices of the import prices of

the two market zones: the euro-zone and the non-euro-zone countries depending on the country of

origin of imports.

The collected values of imported products are CIF (Cost Insurance Freight) prices at the Greek border,

free of all taxes and duties payable by the importing enterprises. This means that they include the

product transport (freight) and insurance costs incurred by the enterprise for their importation.

The selected price data for the compilation of the MPI are collected from units-enterprises that import

the goods that have been selected at the initial stage. The prices refer mainly to the transactions

between the resident enterprises that import products and the enterprises established abroad which act

as exporters of products to Greece.

Legal framework The compilation of ΜPI is governed by Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998 "concerning short-term

statistics" and by the Regulation 1158/2005 (amending the above mentioned Regulation) of the

European Parliament and of the Council. Furthermore, the ΜPI is governed by Regulation (EC)

1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, by Commission Regulation (EC) 656/2007 and

the Regulation (EC) 451/2008 of the Council.

Reference period Month.

Base year 2015=100.0.

Revision The ΜPI is a fixed base index. The index was revised with the new base year 2015 = 100.0 by virtue of

Council Regulation (EC) 1165/1998, according to which the short-term statistics indices are revised every

five (5) years and more specifically with base years ending in 0 or 5.

Statistical classifications At the level of branches of economic activities the statistical classification of economic activities NACE

Rev.2 of EU is used (Regulation 1893/2006), while at the level of main industrial groupings, the

allocation of two-digit and three-digit NACE Rev.2 headings to categories of aggregate classification is

used, in accordance with Commission Regulation 656/2007. At product level, the statistical classification

CPA 2008 of EU is used, according to the Council Regulation 451/2008.

Geographical coverage The index covers the whole of the country, with data from Attiki and other 31 Regional Units of the

country.

Coverage of economic The index covers the sections of mining-quarrying manufacturing, electricity and natural gas, the main

activities industrial groups, and all the levels of economic activities (divisions, groups, classes) and the level of

imported products.

Statistical survey The data are collected from approximately 880 enterprises and the total number of observations (prices)

is approximately 2,540. More specifically, the following items are surveyed: 297 product codes, derived

from euro-zone countries and 260 product codes that originate from non-euro-zone countries.

Data collection, processing The compilation of the indicators was mainly based on data collected by the enterprises (via email,

and imputation in the phone). When a break occurs in the flow of price data or when data are not available, the method used

context of the COVID-19 during the break is the so-called "carry forward" method, i.e. the repetition of the last observed price.

pandemic Other options for dealing with the shortage of prices are administrative and other sources (data from

the internet, from the press), as well as the application of an estimation method for the calculation of

missing data using the monthly average change of other pricing sources at the product level. If an entire

product index is missing, it is recommended to use the change / index of the next level up in aggregation

as the basis for performing the imputation. For March 2020, there was no significant change in the price

data collection compared to previous reference months.

Publication of data The MPI with the new base year 2015=100.0 is released since July 2019, with May 2019 as the first

reference month. Data with base year 2015=100.0 are available from 2000 onwards.

References More information on the methodology concerning the compilation and calculation of the index, as well