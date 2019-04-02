Importance of Oral Cancer Screenings Recognized in April by Marquee Dental Partners

Supports Oral Health with Special Offerings

The warmer weather and longer days of April may bring smiles, but dental professionals have a much more serious reason to recognize the month. April is designated Oral Cancer Awareness month in an effort to bring awareness to the approximately 53,000 Americans in 2019 who will be diagnosed with oral and oropharyngeal cancer (cancers of the mouth and throat). According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 10,860 people will die of these cancers.

“The statistics are shocking, and early detection is critical,” says Fred Ward, CEO of Marquee Dental Partners, a premier dental support organization dedicated to making dentists and their patients the priority. “Regular dental check-ups are important, as trained oral health professionals can find oral and oropharyngeal cancers – and pre-cancers – early, which supports more successful outcomes.”

In honor of Oral Cancer Awareness, Marquee Dental has several special offerings for both existing and new patients. These include:

Oral cancer screening – free oral cancer screening for all current and new patients ($40 value);

New patients – $59 new patient special includes exam and X-rays, and patients receive a free electric toothbrush upon completion of a cleaning;

Complete unfinished treatment – any current patients who complete a previously diagnosed treatment can receive a free electric toothbrush.

April is also National Facial Protection Month, which reminds children and adults to protect their face and head when participating in sports. The use of helmets and mouth guards can easily prevent many oral and facial injuries.

Marquee Dental’s 28 practices in Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama are committed to providing the best oral healthcare services possible. Marquee dentists and their staffs help educate patients to be proactive in their dental care and prevent dental disease while providing world-class, convenient and affordable services in a caring, comfortable and safe environment.

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental is a premier dental support organization dedicated to making dentists and their patients the priority. By providing dentists with both the support and the clinical autonomy they need to succeed, Marquee enables them to focus their attention on providing the best oral health services possible. Led by a team of highly accomplished industry veterans, the privately held company is based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.marqueedentalpartners.com.

