Important Alert for Those Affected by 2018 Camp Fire

06/26/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

You Must File Legal Claim Papers with the Court by October 21, 2019 to Recover Money from PG&E

Danko Meredith, Gibbs Law Group, and Corey, Luzaich, de Ghetaldi & Riddle, a coalition of law firms known as Northern California Fire Lawyers, want to alert those affected by the 2018 Camp Fire that the Court set an important deadline today for the filing of potential legal claims against PG&E: all victims and survivors of PG&E-caused fires must file their claim papers with the bankruptcy court by October 21, 2019. Those affected by the Camp Fire who do not file claims against PG&E by the deadline will not be able to recover money for injuries, evacuations, lost homes or businesses that occurred as a result of the region’s November 2018 wildfires.

“In speaking with so many people whose lives were affected by the Camp Fire, we know it takes time to digest the impact and we asked the Court to extend the deadline on their behalf,” said Mike Danko. “Ultimately, the Court decided it wants PG&E out of bankruptcy as soon as possible, so that means folks need to act now.”

“We have been zealously advocating on the front lines for Camp Fire victims from the outset, and we want to ensure that those affected know about this deadline and are able to make informed decisions and take action,” said Amanda Riddle.

In May 2019, the California government officially concluded that PG&E is responsible for the Camp Fire, which was the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. The San Francisco Chronicle has reported that PG&E set aside more than $10 billion to cover claims related to the Camp Fire, and PG&E recently agreed to a proposed settlement of $1 billion to compensate more than a dozen California cities for losses related to fires caused by its equipment (the settlement is pending court approval).

What Should Camp Fire Victims and Survivors Do?

Individuals and families who were affected by the 2018 Camp Fire and have not yet retained a lawyer are urged to contact our team at 530-816-FIRE or visit Camp Fire PG&E Lawsuit – don’t miss out on a recovery. We can assist you in filing your legal claims in the PG&E bankruptcy, and we pride ourselves on being there for our clients at every stage of the legal process.

About Northern California Fire Lawyers

Northern California Fire Lawyers is a team of more than 30 attorneys from a coalition of three Northern California law firms: Corey, Luzaich, de Ghetaldi & Riddle, Danko Meredith and Gibbs Law Group. Collectively, our fire lawyers have more experience investigating and bringing claims against PG&E than any law firm in California. Our attorneys have been appointed by California judges to leadership positions in some of the largest fire and disaster cases, including the Butte Fire Cases, 2017 PG&E Fire Cases, and San Bruno Explosion lawsuits.

We have earned hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for our clients, and members of our team have been honored for their work with numerous awards, including “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “Trial Lawyer of the Year,” and “Top Women Lawyers in Northern California,” among others.


© Business Wire 2019
