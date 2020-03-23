Important: Magellan Global Equities Fund Update

Global Strategy Update

As you are aware, the covid-19 virus is a fast-moving and fluid situation. The most likely outcome of the efforts to contain this health emergency is a near total shutdown of the world's economy over the next two to six months. This is likely to lead to a near total collapse in demand for many (but not all) businesses over this period. For some, this could prove fatal, particularly for small businesses and for businesses that have high financial leverage or high fixed costs. Only governments can prevent these businesses from failing. The potential financial and social consequences are very concerning.

The shape of the economic recovery will depend upon the scale, timeliness and effectiveness of actions taken by governments and central banks to help businesses to survive and keep people employed over the next two to six months.

The outcomes range from a V- or U-shaped recovery, a prolonged and deep recession and, at the pessimistic end of the scale, to a depression. We are unable to assess the most likely outcome at this stage as we don't have visibility on the scale and effectiveness of the possible fiscal and monetary responses that governments and central banks might enact. These responses are being formulated as events unfold. The good news is that governments around the world have realised the potential severity of this situation and have the best minds working around the clock to formulate responses.

The likely size of the fiscal response required to head off the worst outcomes is unprecedented and potentially could be up to 20% to 30% of GDP. Unfortunately, there will be some countries (particularly some emerging markets) that might be unable to respond with sufficient force. Fortunately, major countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US are in strong positions to respond to this crisis. We hope that politicians and central banks will act in time and with sufficient force to prevent a devastating economic collapse. We are assessing their efforts as they announce them.

Over the past week, we have taken steps to increase the defensiveness of the Global Equity strategy and have increased cash in the strategy from approximately 6% to approximately 15%. All cash is held in US dollars.

We believe the Global Equity strategy is well positioned to weather this situation.

Our strategy has numerous advantages. These include: