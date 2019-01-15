Impossible Foods : Accelerates Launch of Impossible Burger 2.0 Due to Unprecedented Demand

In response to overwhelming demand from critics and restaurateurs,
Impossible Foods is accelerating the rollout of Impossible Burger 2.0 to
about 200 restaurants nationwide this week and to thousands more over
the upcoming weeks.
The next-generation version of the plant-based Impossible Burger
contains no gluten, animal hormones or antibiotics. It’s kosher- and
halal-certified.
The new recipe delivers the rich, beefy taste that discerning meat
lovers demand -- with as much bioavailable iron and high-quality protein
as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. In addition, the new
Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat and 240
calories in a quarter-pound patty (vs 80 mg cholesterol, 23 grams of
total fat and 290 calories in a quarter-pound patty of conventional
“80/20” ground beef from cows).
Impossible Foods launched
the next-generation burger Jan. 7 during the International Consumer
Electronics Show. Impossible Burger 2.0 won
top prizes at CES, including “Most Unexpected Product,” “Most
Impactful Product” and “Best of the Best.” In addition, Impossible
Burger 2.0 received the “Best
Food Tech Award” from Tom’s Guide and the “Top
Tech of CES Award” from Digital Trends. Impossible Burger 2.0 was
singled out as the “Best
Tech of CES” by Mashable; “The
Coolest Stuff From CES” by Digg; and “The
Most Exciting New Product at CES” by BRG.
For the past week, Impossible Burger 2.0 has been available exclusively
in about 20 of America’s most influential restaurants (see full list here).
Based on critical acclaim and strong demand for the new product,
Impossible Foods accelerated the rollout this week to about 200
restaurants, including the following restaurant groups:
-
Grindhouse Killer Burgers (Georgia)
-
Gott’s (San Francisco Bay Area)
-
M Burger (Chicago)
-
Mendocino Farms (California)
-
B Spot and Bar Symon (Ohio)
-
Monty’s Good Burger (Southern California)
-
Clover Food Lab (Boston)
-
Wahlburgers (Boston only)
-
Ciccio Restaurant Group (including Daily Eats, Better Byrd, Ciccio
Water, Green Lemon, and Ciccio Cali in Brandon, Tampa Palms and St.
Petersburg)
-
The Counter (nationwide)
-
Bareburger (nationwide)
-
Hopdoddy (nationwide)
-
Umami (nationwide)
“The new recipe has only been available for a week, but we’ve been blown
away by the positive response -- from media, top-tier chefs, restaurant
owners and particularly diners,” said Impossible Foods’ Chief Operating
Officer and Chief Financial Officer David Lee. “Our longtime restaurant
partners are asking to get it as quickly as possible -- and we’re
thrilled they can get this exclusive opportunity.”
The new recipe will be available only at select top-tier restaurants and
better burger establishments through Feb. 4, when the next-generation
product will then become available to all restaurants in the United
States through major food distributors. Starting Feb. 4, distributors
can order the new recipe; by March nearly all of Impossible Foods’
existing customers should be serving the new recipe to diners.
The Impossible Burger is now available in more than 5,000 locations in
the United States and in more than 100 restaurants in Hong Kong and
Macau. The company plans to launch the new recipe in Singapore later
this year, with additional markets to come.
Click
here to see this video news release about the next-generation
Impossible Burger. To order the Impossible Burger, email hello@impossiblefoods.com.
Big Taste, Small Footprint
Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods makes meat directly from
plants -- with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from
animals. The company uses modern science and technology to create
wholesome and nutritious food, help spare natural ecosystems and feed a
growing population sustainably.
To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental
impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable and
affordable way to make meat, without the catastrophic
environmental impact of livestock.
Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods’ scientists
discovered that one molecule — “heme”
— is uniquely responsible for the explosion of flavors that result when
meat is cooked. Impossible Foods’ scientists genetically
engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found
in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.
The heme in the Impossible Burger is identical
to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of
thousands of years in meat — and while the Impossible Burger delivers
all the craveable depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources.
Impossible Burger 2.0 coming soon to grocery stores
In addition to delivering unprecedented taste and nutrition, the new
Impossible Burger is also exceptionally versatile. It works well in any
ground meat dish, including stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces,
meatballs, meat pies or any other meaty dish.
The next-generation Impossible Burger is delicious on the BBQ, in a
crock pot, steamer or casserole, in recipes from lasagna to lo mein. It
can be steamed, seared, or sizzled on slats over an open flame. It
retains its texture and juiciness throughout the cooking process. It is
kosher- and halal-certified.
The new recipe gets its meaty chew and versatile texture from soy
protein, not wheat protein — a response to consumers who loved the
original Impossible Burger but wanted no wheat or gluten. Impossible
Foods makes the new product in its manufacturing facility in Oakland,
Calif. The new product will be certified as “gluten free” this spring,
90 days after the last wheat is removed from the manufacturing process.
Later this year, Impossible Foods plans to launch the next-generation
Impossible Burger in select US grocery stores. That means millions of
home chefs will be able to enjoy the Impossible Burger’s
industry-leading taste and functionality.
About Impossible Foods:
Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious,
nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants — with a much
smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately
held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D.,
Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former
Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking
Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy
Project.
More information:
impossiblefoods.com/newrecipe
www.twitter.com/impossiblefoods
www.facebook.com/impossiblefoods
www.instagram.com/impossible_foods
Press kit:
https://impossiblefoods.app.box.com/v/presskit
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005292/en/