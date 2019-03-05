Impossible Foods : Continues Asian Expansion in Singapore

Impossible Foods is launching its plant-based meat Thursday, 7 March,
with a variety of dishes available at eight restaurants throughout
Singapore -- one of the world’s most vibrant and discerning culinary
hotspots.
Empress highlights Impossible meat in three dishes: Black Pepper Impossible Meatball Skewers, Pan Fried Impossible Gyoza, and Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives. (Photo: Business Wire)
Home to some of the world’s most fanatical food critics and gourmets,
Singapore is considered one of the greatest
food destinations worldwide. It’s the first
Asian city to host The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards (called
the “Oscars
of the global restaurant industry”). Influenced by its geography and
rich history – a cross-section of Malay, Chinese, Indonesian, Indian,
Middle Eastern and European cultures – Singapore is famous for its
abundance of Michelin-starred establishments and its bustling “hawker”
street-food culture.
Tonight, 6 March from 6 to 10 pm, Impossible Foods will host the first
public preview of its plant-based meat for the first 500 people who come
to the world-famous Lau Pa Sat Festival Market. Dishes will be served at
Lai Heng Fried Kway Teow and Sunny Viet Vietnamese Cuisine. In addition,
one of the stalls will be transformed into an Impossible pop-up for one
evening only, featuring the Impossible Burger by Chef Andrei Soen
of Park Bench Deli and the Impossible Crispy Pancake with Chinese
Chives by Chef Ricky Leung of Empress.
Starting 7 March, Impossible Foods’ flagship product will go on the menu
at Singapore’s leading restaurants, including Park Bench Deli, Three
Buns Quayside, Potato Head Singapore, Privé Orchard, Empress, and Marina
Bay Sands’ Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, CUT by Wolfgang Puck
and Adrift by David Myers. The restaurants will serve a wide variety of
Impossible selections from Western and Asian gastronomy.
“Singaporeans are blessed with and obsessed with great food. They’re
among the world’s most demanding gourmets -- and I’m sure the region’s
chefs will rise to the occasion and create the world’s most imaginative
Impossible dishes yet,” said Pat Brown, CEO and Founder of Impossible
Foods.
Impossible: Better in Every Way
The Impossible Burger debuted in 2016 at Momofuku Nishi, the New York
City restaurant of Chef David Chang. More than 5,000 restaurants in the
United States now serve the Impossible Burger -- from award-winning
restaurants to family-owned diners, and the nation’s original fast-food
chain, White Castle. Last year, Impossible Foods launched in Asia and is
now served in nearly 150 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.
Impossible Burger can be used in any ground meat dish and is easy to
cook on the BBQ, charbroiler, flat top grill, high speed oven, steamer
or sauté pan. The product contains no gluten, animal hormones or
antibiotics. It’s kosher- and halal-certified.
A quarter-pound Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 grams of
total fat and 240 calories, and as much bioavailable iron and protein as
a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. (A quarter-pound,
conventional “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 grams of
total fat and 290 calories.)
Impossible Every Which Way in Singapore
The island city-state of Singapore covers about 700 square kilometers
and is home
to more than 7,600 restaurants -- including those helmed by some of
the world’s best known chefs. Starting 7 March, the following
award-winning establishments will begin serving Impossible’s flagship
product:
Park Bench Deli serves sandwiches with a strong focus on
high-quality ingredients. Chef Andrei Soen will feature the Impossible
Patty Melt, ($22) which will replace their existing Patty Melt made
with ground beef from cows.
Potato Head Singapore and Three Buns Quayside by Potato Head
serve innovative burgers, sides, and desserts designed by Group
Executive Chef Adam Penney. Both locations will offer brand-new burgers,
including The Impossible Dream ($27) and Impossible Chedda
($23).
Privé Orchard’s Group Executive Chef Robin Ho serves Juicy
Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti ($19) and Impossible Satay
Sliders ($15), as well as the Nothing is Impossible Beef
Cheeseburger, part of a kids set meal at $12.
Empress at the Asian Civilisations Museum offers
traditional Chinese cuisine, and Executive Head Chef Ricky Leung will
feature appetizers: Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives
($6.80), Pan-fried Impossible Gyoza ($6.80), Black Pepper
Impossible Meatball Skewers ($8.80) and mains: Sichuan Mapo Tofu
with Impossible Meat ($18) and Dragon’s Breath Fried Kuay Teow
with Impossible Meatballs ($18).
Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay showcases casual British
European fare and is helmed by Executive Chef Sabrina Stillhart. The
restaurant is offering The Impossible™ Flatbread ($24), The
Impossible™ BSK Burger ($25), and The Impossible™ Wellington
($39), a creative spin on Bread Street Kitchen’s iconic Beef Wellington.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck is the first Asian outpost of the
award-winning steak restaurant; Executive Chef Joshua Brown has created The
Impossible™ Slider, a remake of its signature mini Kobe beef
sliders, priced at $18 for three.
Adrift by David Myers boasts a creative California izakaya menu,
inspired by David Myers’ sojourns across Asia and Europe. Executive Chef
Wayne Brown serves The Impossible™ Sausage Roll, a juicy
plant-based sausage ($14).
Impossible will be available to restaurants in Singapore on a limited
and exclusive basis through Classic Fine Foods – Asia’s leading
importer and distributor of fine foods. The group specialises in
sourcing, importation, storage, marketing and distribution, and has been
operating throughout Asia and Europe since 2001.
Big Taste, Small Footprint
Earlier this year, Impossible Foods launched
its first product upgrade at the International Consumer Electronics
Show (CES), where “Impossible Burger 2.0” took home the show’s highest
honors, including the “Most
Unexpected Product,” “Best
Product Launch,” and “Triumph
of Food Engineering.”
Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods uses modern science and
technology to create wholesome and nutritious food, help restore natural
ecosystems, and feed a growing population sustainably. The company makes
meat from plants – with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat
from animals.
To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental
impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable and
affordable way to make meat, without the catastrophic
environmental impact of livestock.
Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods’ scientists
discovered that one molecule — “heme”
— is uniquely responsible for the explosion of flavors that result when
meat is cooked. Impossible Foods’ scientists genetically
engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found
in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.
The heme in Impossible Burger is identical
to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of
thousands of years in meat — and while the Impossible Burger delivers
all the craveable depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources because
it’s made from plants, not animals.
About Impossible Foods:
Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious,
nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller
environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held
company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor
Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University, and a former Howard
Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking
Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy
Project.
