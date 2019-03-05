Impossible Foods : Continues Asian Expansion in Singapore

Impossible Foods is launching its plant-based meat Thursday, 7 March, with a variety of dishes available at eight restaurants throughout Singapore -- one of the world’s most vibrant and discerning culinary hotspots.

Empress highlights Impossible meat in three dishes: Black Pepper Impossible Meatball Skewers, Pan Fried Impossible Gyoza, and Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives.

Home to some of the world’s most fanatical food critics and gourmets, Singapore is considered one of the greatest food destinations worldwide. It’s the first Asian city to host The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards (called the “Oscars of the global restaurant industry”). Influenced by its geography and rich history – a cross-section of Malay, Chinese, Indonesian, Indian, Middle Eastern and European cultures – Singapore is famous for its abundance of Michelin-starred establishments and its bustling “hawker” street-food culture.

Tonight, 6 March from 6 to 10 pm, Impossible Foods will host the first public preview of its plant-based meat for the first 500 people who come to the world-famous Lau Pa Sat Festival Market. Dishes will be served at Lai Heng Fried Kway Teow and Sunny Viet Vietnamese Cuisine. In addition, one of the stalls will be transformed into an Impossible pop-up for one evening only, featuring the Impossible Burger by Chef Andrei Soen of Park Bench Deli and the Impossible Crispy Pancake with Chinese Chives by Chef Ricky Leung of Empress.

Starting 7 March, Impossible Foods’ flagship product will go on the menu at Singapore’s leading restaurants, including Park Bench Deli, Three Buns Quayside, Potato Head Singapore, Privé Orchard, Empress, and Marina Bay Sands’ Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, CUT by Wolfgang Puck and Adrift by David Myers. The restaurants will serve a wide variety of Impossible selections from Western and Asian gastronomy.

“Singaporeans are blessed with and obsessed with great food. They’re among the world’s most demanding gourmets -- and I’m sure the region’s chefs will rise to the occasion and create the world’s most imaginative Impossible dishes yet,” said Pat Brown, CEO and Founder of Impossible Foods.

Impossible: Better in Every Way

The Impossible Burger debuted in 2016 at Momofuku Nishi, the New York City restaurant of Chef David Chang. More than 5,000 restaurants in the United States now serve the Impossible Burger -- from award-winning restaurants to family-owned diners, and the nation’s original fast-food chain, White Castle. Last year, Impossible Foods launched in Asia and is now served in nearly 150 restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

Impossible Burger can be used in any ground meat dish and is easy to cook on the BBQ, charbroiler, flat top grill, high speed oven, steamer or sauté pan. The product contains no gluten, animal hormones or antibiotics. It’s kosher- and halal-certified.

A quarter-pound Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat and 240 calories, and as much bioavailable iron and protein as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. (A quarter-pound, conventional “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 grams of total fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Every Which Way in Singapore

The island city-state of Singapore covers about 700 square kilometers and is home to more than 7,600 restaurants -- including those helmed by some of the world’s best known chefs. Starting 7 March, the following award-winning establishments will begin serving Impossible’s flagship product:

Park Bench Deli serves sandwiches with a strong focus on high-quality ingredients. Chef Andrei Soen will feature the Impossible Patty Melt, ($22) which will replace their existing Patty Melt made with ground beef from cows.

Potato Head Singapore and Three Buns Quayside by Potato Head serve innovative burgers, sides, and desserts designed by Group Executive Chef Adam Penney. Both locations will offer brand-new burgers, including The Impossible Dream ($27) and Impossible Chedda ($23).

Privé Orchard’s Group Executive Chef Robin Ho serves Juicy Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti ($19) and Impossible Satay Sliders ($15), as well as the Nothing is Impossible Beef Cheeseburger, part of a kids set meal at $12.

Empress at the Asian Civilisations Museum offers traditional Chinese cuisine, and Executive Head Chef Ricky Leung will feature appetizers: Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives ($6.80), Pan-fried Impossible Gyoza ($6.80), Black Pepper Impossible Meatball Skewers ($8.80) and mains: Sichuan Mapo Tofu with Impossible Meat ($18) and Dragon’s Breath Fried Kuay Teow with Impossible Meatballs ($18).

Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay showcases casual British European fare and is helmed by Executive Chef Sabrina Stillhart. The restaurant is offering The Impossible™ Flatbread ($24), The Impossible™ BSK Burger ($25), and The Impossible™ Wellington ($39), a creative spin on Bread Street Kitchen’s iconic Beef Wellington.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck is the first Asian outpost of the award-winning steak restaurant; Executive Chef Joshua Brown has created The Impossible™ Slider, a remake of its signature mini Kobe beef sliders, priced at $18 for three.

Adrift by David Myers boasts a creative California izakaya menu, inspired by David Myers’ sojourns across Asia and Europe. Executive Chef Wayne Brown serves The Impossible™ Sausage Roll, a juicy plant-based sausage ($14).

Impossible will be available to restaurants in Singapore on a limited and exclusive basis through Classic Fine Foods – Asia’s leading importer and distributor of fine foods. The group specialises in sourcing, importation, storage, marketing and distribution, and has been operating throughout Asia and Europe since 2001.

Big Taste, Small Footprint

Earlier this year, Impossible Foods launched its first product upgrade at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where “Impossible Burger 2.0” took home the show’s highest honors, including the “Most Unexpected Product,” “Best Product Launch,” and “Triumph of Food Engineering.”

Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods uses modern science and technology to create wholesome and nutritious food, help restore natural ecosystems, and feed a growing population sustainably. The company makes meat from plants – with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.

To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable and affordable way to make meat, without the catastrophic environmental impact of livestock.

Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods’ scientists discovered that one molecule — “heme” — is uniquely responsible for the explosion of flavors that result when meat is cooked. Impossible Foods’ scientists genetically engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.

The heme in Impossible Burger is identical to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of thousands of years in meat — and while the Impossible Burger delivers all the craveable depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources because it’s made from plants, not animals.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University, and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

