Impossible Foods :' Flagship Product Debuts at Walmart, World's Largest Retailer

07/30/2020 | 11:01am EDT

  • Starting today, Walmart customers can find the award-winning, plant-based Impossible™ Burger at nearly 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations across the United States
  • Walmart will sell Impossible Burger in 12-ounce packages in brick-and-mortar locations and through their Grocery Pickup & Delivery platform
  • Impossible Foods’ flagship product is now available in more than 8,000 retail outlets nationwide -- a more than 50X increase in the food startup’s retail footprint in less than six months

Impossible Foods’ flagship product will begin rolling out today at Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

The award-winning, plant-based Impossible Burger will start hitting Walmart store shelves today and will soon be stocked in nearly 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Walmart Neighborhood Market locations. Customers can find Impossible Burger in the fresh meat section of the store in convenient, versatile 12-ounce packages. Impossible Burger is also available through Walmart Grocery Pickup & Delivery.

With the addition of Walmart locations, Impossible Burger will be available in more than 8,000 brick-and-mortar grocery stores across all 50 states -- a more than 50X increase of Impossible Foods’ retail footprint since March 2020.

Impossible Foods makes delicious, wholesome, plant-based foods that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand. The California startup’s flagship product, Impossible Burger, rivals ground beef from cows for taste and was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and a favorite of Cook’s Illustrated.

“Impossible Foods’ goal is to make the global food system sustainable. To do that, Impossible Burger has to be available everywhere people shop for meat,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO and Founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “More Americans buy meat for their families at Walmart than anywhere else. We’re confident that once Walmart customers try Impossible, they’ll become enthusiastic advocates of our products and our mission.”

Rocketing retail

Impossible Burger made its grocery store debut in September 2019, when it immediately rocketed to the No. 1 item sold on the East and West coasts at some of America’s favorite grocery stores, outselling all ground beef from cows at many grocery stores. At one grocery store in Southern California, Impossible Burger outsold all brands of ground beef from cows -- and it outsold the next most popular single product by 6X.

Impossible Burger is nutritious and versatile in all ground meat recipes, including stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces, meatballs, meat pies or any other beefy menu item. It’s easy to cook on an outdoor BBQ grill, flat top, Instant Pot, high speed oven, steamer or sauté pan.

Impossible Burger: Everything you want, everywhere you shop

Impossible Burger has as much protein and bioavailable iron as a comparable serving of ground beef from cows. A 4-ounce serving of Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 g of total fat, 8 g of saturated fat and 240 calories. (A conventional 4-ounce “80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 g of total fat, 9 g of saturated fat and 290 calories.)

Impossible Burger contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and is kosher, halal and gluten-free certified. It uses 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows. Home chefs can log into Impossible Foods’ Impact Calculator to learn exactly how much land, water and emissions they’ve saved by using Impossible Burger instead of ground beef from cows.

To find a retailer near you carrying Impossible Burger, visit www.impossiblefoods.com.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

More information:
impossiblefoods.com
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Medium
LinkedIn

Media kit:
www.impossiblefoods.com/media


