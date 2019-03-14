Impossible Foods : Hires Dennis Woodside as President

Impossible Foods announced today that Dennis Woodside has joined the
food technology startup in the newly created role of President,
effective March 18.
The tech industry veteran has nearly 25 years of professional experience
at both startups and publicly traded multinationals.
Woodside most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Dropbox,
where he was responsible for all customer-facing functions and revenue
generation. Before that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Motorola
Mobility, a $10 billion mobile device company, after its acquisition by
Google. He worked at Google from 2003-2012, overseeing more than $10
billion in sales in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, among other leadership roles.
Woodside currently serves on the boards of ServiceNow and the American
Red Cross. He graduated from Cornell University and Stanford Law School.
“After an exhaustive search to fill a critical position, Dennis stood
out for his proven track record of turning startups into transformative
corporations,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO, Chairman and Founder Dr.
Patrick O. Brown, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford
University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.
“Dennis is also a 14-time Ironman Triathlon finisher, so I know he has
the discipline and endurance to go the distance for Impossible Foods.”
Woodside will oversee Impossible Foods’ operations, manufacturing,
supply chain, sales, marketing, HR and other functions. Impossible Foods
employs about 350 people, mostly in the Redwood City headquarters and at
its first manufacturing facility in Oakland.
“I love what Impossible Foods is doing: using science and technology to
deliver delicious and nutritious foods that people love, in an
environmentally sustainable way,” Woodside said. “I’m equally thrilled
to focus on providing the award-winning Impossible Burger and future
products to millions of consumers, restaurants and retailers.”
Woodside is the latest high-profile appointment at Impossible Foods.
Earlier this month, Impossible Foods announced
the appointment of its seventh board member, Vanessa Wittman, a
former public-company chief financial officer now serving as chair of
Impossible Foods’ audit committee.
Delicious, nutritious, ubiquitous
Woodside and Wittman’s appointments come at a critical moment in
Impossible Foods’ growth trajectory.
Earlier this year, Impossible Foods launched
its first product upgrade at the International Consumer Electronics
Show (CES), where “Impossible Burger 2.0” took home the show’s highest
honors, including “Best
of the Best,” “Most Impactful Product,” and “Most Unexpected Product.”
Impossible Burger’s first product upgrade since its 2016 public debut
was also hailed as the tech show’s “Best
Product Launch” and a “Triumph
of Food Engineering.”
Impossible Burger is now served at thousands of restaurants across the
United States, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore. Later this year, the
plant-based Impossible Burger is expected to debut in grocery stores in
the United States.
Impossible Foods uses modern science and technology to create wholesome
and nutritious food, help restore natural ecosystems, and feed a growing
population sustainably. The company makes meat from plants – with a much
smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals.
To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental
impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable, and
affordable way to make meat, without the catastrophic
environmental impact of livestock.
Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods’ scientists
discovered that one molecule — “heme”
— is uniquely responsible for the explosion of flavors that results when
meat is cooked. Impossible Foods’ scientists genetically
engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found
in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.
The heme in Impossible Burger is identical
to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of
thousands of years in meat — and while the Impossible Burger delivers
all the craveable depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources because
it’s made from plants, not animals.
About Impossible Foods:
Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious,
nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller
environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held
company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor
Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University, and a former Howard
Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking
Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy
Project.
