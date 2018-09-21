Log in
Impossible Marketing Launches 6 New SkillsFuture Approved Digital Marketing Courses

09/21/2018 | 07:43am CEST

Impossible Marketing offers 6 more digital marketing courses in Singapore and it is 100% payable using SkillsFuture Credit. Using its expertise as an active Digital Marketing Agency, Impossible Marketing includes practical examples and case studies as a reference for participants' learning

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Impossible Marketing offers 6 more Digital Marketing Courses in Singapore and it is 100% payable using SkillsFuture Credit.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512344/Impossible-Marketing-SkillsFuture-Approved-Courses-500x165.jpg

Since January 2016, Singaporeans aged 25 and above have received a credit of S$500 in their SkillsFuture Credit account. Singaporeans can use this S$500 SkillsFuture Credit to pay for Impossible Marketing's new digital marketing courses.

It is no secret that marketers with digital skills are the in thing employers are looking for these days. With Singapore moving towards a digital economy, Digital Marketing skills are becoming imperative for modern-day marketers and small business owners.

For those wishing to stay relevant by picking up specialised skills and knowledge in Digital Marketing, Impossible Marketing is offering a range of new Internet Marketing courses aimed at helping everyday Singaporeans enrich their digital proficiency.

These new courses will cover hot topics such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Facebook Marketing, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Web Design and E-commerce. The courses are suitable for business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, digital marketers and working professionals looking for a career change to the Digital Marketing industry.

Using its expertise as an active Digital Marketing Agency, Impossible Marketing includes practical examples and case solutions as a reference for participants' learning. For instance, its Facebook Marketing course includes live examples from its work as an active Social Media Marketing company to equip participants with the entire Facebook Marketing process: Ads creation, Ad campaign management, conversion tracking, remarketing and A/B testing.

Its PPC (Google Adwords) course equips participants with the skills to create a Google Adwords search advertising campaign from scratch and features a live demo with exclusive PPC traffic data from an active campaign.

For individuals looking to get their website on the first page of Google search, Impossible Marketing's SEO course will use its experience in getting Impossible Marketing to the first page of Google to teach you the secrets behind successful SEO strategies.

The brainchild of banker-turned-entrepreneur Alan Koh, Impossible Marketing was set up in 2012 with the vision of providing affordable Digital Marketing services to help companies get targeted traffic, quality leads and sales online. Today, Impossible Marketing has grown to become a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Singapore, and walks the talk by consistently ranking at the top Google search results for keywords like "SEO Singapore", "SEO Services Singapore" and "Internet Marketing Singapore".

Committed to its aim of equipping all Singaporeans with relevant digital skills, Impossible Marketing has also recently launched a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative ? Project KATE. Targeting the less fortunate in Singapore, this initiative strives to give the less fortunate a fighting chance to find employment in the market by empowering them with digital skill-sets. Under Project KATE, the less fortunate will enjoy free Digital Marketing training courses. In a bid to raise awareness of the issues faced by Singapore's less fortunate, Project KATE also creates and advertises corporate videos for charity organisations at no charge.

For more information visit: https://www.impossible.sg/our-courses

Contact Info:

Name: Alan Koh
Organization: Impossible Marketing
Address: 14B Yan Kit Road, S088266
Phone: 93740111

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/impossible-marketing-launches-6-new-skillsfuture-approved-digital-marketing-courses/409786

For more information, please visit https://www.impossible.sg

SOURCE: Impossible Marketing

https://www.accesswire.com/512344/Impossible-Marketing-Launches-6-New-SkillsFuture-Approved-Digital-Marketing-Courses

© Accesswire 2018
