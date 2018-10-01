Impossible Marketing sets up operation team in Indonesia

Impossible Marketing has set up an operations team in Indonesia, amid further Southeast Asia expansion plans. The company is expanding its team significantly and the new office will be located at Batam's Nongsa Digital Park to further source for tech and marketing talents

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2018 / Impossible Marketing, a Digital Marketing Agency in Singapore has set up an operations team in Indonesia, amid further Southeast Asia expansion plans.

Impossible Marketing was founded in 2012 by banker-turned-entrepreneur Alan Koh. After quitting his job in 2009, Alan started 11 businesses in the next 4 years. However, all of them failed as he was unable to attract enough customers. Inspired to build a business to solve this issue, Alan started Impossible Marketing with the vision of helping companies get targeted traffic and quality leads online.

Today, Impossible Marketing has grown to become a leading Digital Marketing Agency in Singapore. They offer a wide variety of lead generation services such as SEO, PPC, Video Marketing, Facebook Marketing and many others. They also offer SkillsFuture approved courses for marketers who are keen to upgrade their knowledge.

Business has been good so far and the plans are in place to move Impossible Marketing to the next level. The company is expanding its team significantly and the new office will be located at Batam's Nongsa Digital Park to further source for tech and marketing talents.

"Batam is a strategic choice for our expansion roadmap. It is just a mere 45-minute boat ride from Singapore. It is easy to travel there and we don't have to worry about traffic jams. Establishing a team there will allow us to reduce our operating costs and add more values to our clients. " said Alan.

"There are plenty of opportunities for expansion as there are many talents in Indonesia. Our current team strength is about 30 people and we plan to increase to 50 people by the end of next year," he added.

