Imprivata Recognized as 2019 “Revenue Cycle Unicorn” in KLAS Rating

03/11/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, today announced its selection as one of the 2019 “Revenue Cycle Unicorns” in the latest performance report by KLAS, the healthcare IT data and insights company. KLAS researchers singled out Imprivata PatientSecure® as a “unique” healthcare solution that is “closing the gaps” in revenue cycle disconnects.

Imprivata PatientSecure® uses biometric technology as an authenticator to positively identify patients when they present for care. Positive patient identification ensures that the right record is used for both medical treatment and revenue cycle transactions. Because patient misidentification leads directly to lost revenue, Imprivata PatientSecure® helps healthcare organizations improve performance across their revenue cycles.

KLAS identified its revenue cycle “unicorns” by examining leading healthcare solutions through the lens of customer experience. Customers of Imprivata PatientSecure® lauded the “high value” the Imprivata solution provides. These customers also pointed to patient safety, increased security, reduced risk of fraud, and reduced registration time as benefits of Imprivata PatientSecure®. Moreover, Imprivata customers reported increases in patient safety because Imprivata PatientSecure® provided assurance that the right patient record is used, a reliable system is in place that prevents creation of duplicate records, and unconscious or incoherent patients can be easily identified, and therefore treated appropriately, with confidence.

“We absolutely love Imprivata,” said one Imprivata customer quoted in the KLAS report. “Our duplicate medical record rate is much lower than the national average, and…we attribute a lot of that success to Imprivata PatientSecure.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by KLAS as a Revenue Cycle Unicorn, and we view this as confirmation that we are unique in the digital identity market for healthcare,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO of Imprivata. “It’s especially gratifying that so many of our 2,300 global customers weighed in to validate that Imprivata’s solutions, including PatientSecure, help build a secure trust-fabric layer for the front door of any hospital.”

In addition to appearing on the 2019 KLAS Revenue Cycle Unicorns list, Imprivata OneSign®, the leading single sign-on and virtual desktop access platform for healthcare, was named 2019 Category Leader in the Single Sign-On (SSO) category of the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report.

To learn more about Imprivata and Imprivata PatientSecure or Imprivata OneSign, please join Imprivata’s Digital Identity Virtual Event on Wednesday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. Register here.

About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com.

About KLAS
KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

Media Contact:
Kerry Pillion
781-761-1452
kpillion@imprivata.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
