Improve Your Business Strategy with the Help of Quantzig's Web Mining and Text Analytics Solution | Request a Free Demo for In-Depth Insights

All that matter in today’s data-centric business world is your ability
to efficiently analyze the gigantic troves of information and extract
granular, meaningful insights that help maximize business value.
Businesses collect trillions of bytes of data from innumerable sources
across the organization. Such datasets are predicted to grow in the
coming years, due to which businesses are focusing on the incorporation
of web mining solutions to exploit the true potential of data.
The Business Problem: The
client is a well-known e-commerce retailer based out of Germany. The
retailer was looking at expanding its online product offerings by
sifting through the massive datasets in their repository to uncover
hidden patterns and meaningful insights. They also wanted to develop a
new online business strategy that would help them gain a competitive
advantage.
To seize the complete potential of online business models,
businesses will have to develop better strategies by leveraging web
mining and text analytics. Get
in touch with our experts for more insights.
“Penetrating deeply into the textual
datasets by leveraging web mining solutions empowers
retailers to gain a better understanding of customer sentiments,” says
a web analytics expert from Quantzig.
The Solution Offered: The
analytics experts at quantzig followed a three-pronged approach to gain
the desired insights for this web mining engagement. The first phase of
this web mining engagement revolved around collecting and documenting
the available information. The second phase focused on pattern
discovery, wherein structured datasets were analyzed to understand the
browsing behavior of online customers.
Also, you might be interested in taking a look at Quantzig’s
webinar which highlights the benefits of web crawling
and data mining techniques.
Quantzig's web mining solutions helped the
client to:
-
Achieve a remarkable 3X improvement in customer satisfaction rates.
-
Fine-tune product development, pricing strategies, and customer
experience.
-
Request
a free demo to know how web mining and text analytics can
help you gain a competitive advantage.
Quantzig's web mining solutions offered
predictive insights on:
-
Analyzing the user-generated content to optimize business decisions.
-
Sifting through the huge data repositories and structuring the
datasets in the form of intelligible information.
-
Don’t you feel a good online business strategy is a non-negotiable
requirement for players in the ecommerce sector? Request
for more information now!
