Improve Your Patient Experience With Customer Lifetime Value Models – Download Quantzig's Free Resource Today!

Improve Your Patient Experience With Customer Lifetime Value Models

02/27/2019 | 11:34am EST

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the importance of customer lifetime value models in healthcare. Patient loyalty is very important and its significance has been increasingly acknowledged among healthcare decision makers, globally. But there are only a few of them who actually take the plunge and implement customer lifetime value models to gauge loyalty and take proactive actions.

Customer lifetime value models. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Customer lifetime value models focus at profitability outside of the business lines,” says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Although the demand in the healthcare sector is increasing, concerns are growing regarding patient loyalty. Healthcare players, however, are hardly making any significant strides in adapting to this new trend of patient-centricity. Due to the rising cost of care, patients are compelled to behave like consumers who compare growing set of healthcare options. Therefore, examining customer lifetime value becomes very important. This free resource highlights the importance of customer lifetime value models and helps healthcare practitioners to implement customer lifetime value models within their organization.

How customer lifetime value models can help healthcare players?

  • By segmenting your customers based on value
    Customer lifetime value models allow healthcare players to narrow down their focus on specific customers. This can help them to ensure the customer retention and focus on acquiring new customers with similar backgrounds using look-alike customer modeling techniques. Additionally, it can help in slowly upselling less valuable customers to increase their customer lifetime value and can improve personalized experience; something that many customers now expect

  • Helps in estimating how much to spend on customer acquisition
    Your customer acquisition costs may vary in different lifecycle of the customer, but are you still making money from that customer in the long run? Customer lifetime value models can answer this question efficiently, thereby, helping you to estimate the profit or loss in the long term.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


