Improve Your Patient Experience With Customer Lifetime Value Models – Download Quantzig's Free Resource Today!

Patient loyalty is very important and its significance has been
increasingly acknowledged among healthcare decision makers, globally.
But there are only a few of them who actually take the plunge and
implement customer lifetime value models to gauge loyalty and take
proactive actions.
“Customer lifetime value models focus at profitability outside of the
business lines,” says an analytics expert from Quantzig.
Although the demand in the healthcare sector is increasing, concerns are
growing regarding patient loyalty. Healthcare players, however, are
hardly making any significant strides in adapting to this new trend of
patient-centricity. Due to the rising cost of care, patients are
compelled to behave like consumers who compare growing set of healthcare
options. Therefore, examining customer lifetime value becomes very
important. This free resource highlights the importance of customer
lifetime value models and helps healthcare practitioners to implement
customer lifetime value models within their organization.
Finding it difficult to quantify and forecast the value of
individual customers across dimensions such as time, product lines, and
segments? Get
in touch with our experts to know how our analytics
solutions can help.
How customer lifetime value models can help
healthcare players?
-
By segmenting your customers based on value
Customer
lifetime value models allow healthcare players to narrow down their
focus on specific customers. This can help them to ensure the customer
retention and focus on acquiring new customers with similar
backgrounds using look-alike customer modeling techniques.
Additionally, it can help in slowly upselling less valuable customers
to increase their customer lifetime value and can improve personalized
experience; something that many customers now expect
Are
you wondering how to identify and curate high-value customers to
develop marketing strategies and initiatives to maximize
profitability?
a free proposal now.
-
Helps in estimating how much to spend on customer acquisition
Your
customer acquisition costs may vary in different lifecycle of the
customer, but are you still making money from that customer in the
long run? Customer lifetime value models can answer this question
efficiently, thereby, helping you to estimate the profit or loss in
the long term.
