Improving Accuracy in Demand Forecasting by 15% for a Retail Company | Quantzig's Demand and Capacity Planning Engagement

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest demand and capacity planning engagement for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading retail company based out of U.K to manage their inventory stocks and ensure the availability of high-demand products.

The Business Problem: The client, a leading retail company based out of U.K, was finding it difficult to reduce their average percentage error in demand forecasting and improve productivity. Also, the client was looking to coordinate their capacity planning efforts in different countries and consolidate suppliers to enhance their inventory management system.

This case study describes how we helped the U.K based retailer to successfully improve demand forecasting accuracy by 15% and accurately align operating capacity to demand and ensure optimal throughput, cost containment, and enhance capacity management.

The Solution Offered: To address the issues faced by the client, our experts developed a robust demand and capacity planning framework to understand the core business challenges of the client. Our multi-step, holistic demand planning approach helped the client to optimize their supply chain operations. Furthermore, the solutions that we offered enabled the client to understand what-if scenarios in their existing supply chain networks that helped them to automatically and accurately align operating capacity to overall demand.

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions helped the client to:

Improve accuracy in demand forecasts by 15%

Optimize supply chain operations

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions offered predictive insights on:

Gaining better visibility into factors affecting their supply chain

Improving their inventory optimization techniques

