Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Improving Accuracy in Demand Forecasting by 15% for a Retail Company | Quantzig's Demand and Capacity Planning Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:52am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest demand and capacity planning engagement for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading retail company based out of U.K to manage their inventory stocks and ensure the availability of high-demand products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005722/en/

The Business Problem: The client, a leading retail company based out of U.K, was finding it difficult to reduce their average percentage error in demand forecasting and improve productivity. Also, the client was looking to coordinate their capacity planning efforts in different countries and consolidate suppliers to enhance their inventory management system.

This case study describes how we helped the U.K based retailer to successfully improve demand forecasting accuracy by 15% and accurately align operating capacity to demand and ensure optimal throughput, cost containment, and enhance capacity management.

Our demand and capacity planning solutions help companies to address complexities efficiently in today’s competitive marketplace. Request a free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

The Solution Offered: To address the issues faced by the client, our experts developed a robust demand and capacity planning framework to understand the core business challenges of the client. Our multi-step, holistic demand planning approach helped the client to optimize their supply chain operations. Furthermore, the solutions that we offered enabled the client to understand what-if scenarios in their existing supply chain networks that helped them to automatically and accurately align operating capacity to overall demand.

Get in touch with our experts to know how our demand and capacity planning solutions can help you improve your forecast accuracy and maximize returns on marketing efforts.

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions helped the client to:

  • Improve accuracy in demand forecasts by 15%
  • Optimize supply chain operations

Quantzig's demand and capacity planning solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Gaining better visibility into factors affecting their supply chain
  • Improving their inventory optimization techniques
  • Learn how we can help you ensure fluidity and efficiency across all touchpoints in the value chain with our demand management solutions. Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, August 6
PU
02:16aHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN : Good Order Situation at Start of Second Quarter
PR
02:16aJADESTONE ENERGY : Montara Safety Case Accepted
PU
02:16aSDL PLC : Half Year Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2019
BU
02:16aHARWORTH : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
02:16aROLLS ROYCE : 2019 Half Year Results
PU
02:15aSOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN : subsidiary in China receives new large order, which gives SEK 108 million during the contract period
PU
02:15aBANGCHAK PCL : The Establishment of New Subsidiary Company in Singapore
PU
02:15aCIVITAS SOCIAL HOUSING : 6th August 2019 Net Asset Values, Dividend Declaration, Investment and Market Update
PU
02:15aAroCell signs a new distributor agreement in the USA and Canada
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Joint Announcement (1)Close Of Mandatory Unconditional Cash Offers Made By Forwin Secu..
2U S GOLD : Preliminary proxy statement not related to a contested matter or merger/acquisition
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
4HUDSON'S BAY CO : HUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Amends Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson's Bay Company
5China's yuan steadies but stocks plunge as trade tensions grow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group