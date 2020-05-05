Improving Efficiency and Reducing Spend are Important Goals in the Highly Competitive Manufacturing Sector | This Success Story Explains How Infiniti's Market Assessment Solution Helped a Pet Food Manufacturing Company to Achieve These Goals

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by a pet food manufacturing industry client and explains how the client leveraged market assessment solution to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti’s market assessment solution.

Over the past few years, the pet food manufacturing industry has been performing well despite the economic downturn. Increasing pet humanization and the growing tendency of millennials to treat pets as members of the family are propelling the demand for premium pet foods. In addition, convenience benefits related with dry, organic, and natural pet food are expected to greatly fuel the growth of the pet food manufacturing industry over the coming years. To succeed in the long-run, pet food brands will need to keep up with the market innovations and the latest trends to fulfill more conscious consumer demands.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19?

Business Challenges Faced: Our client, a pet food manufacturer based out of San Francisco, witnessed stagnant growth for two consecutive years. Also, they were losing out their market share to competitors. To cover up for the losses, the company collaborated with Infiniti Research to expand its pet food products range into Europe over the next two years, intending to become a market leader in countries such as the UK and Spain. The company wanted to get an in-depth understanding of market trends and cost structure in Europe. Also, the pet food manufacturing firm wanted to track innovations and identify technology areas that provide the best commercial opportunity. Additionally, the pet food manufacturing industry client wanted to identify trends in terms of product innovation, competitor product features, new operations, and delivery models.

The Solution Offered: Our team of market analysts assessed the overall performance of the client’s for the past five years and conducted company profiling to identify areas that need improvement. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the latest market trends in Europe such as clean labels, proactive ingredients, and new protein sources was conducted.

The experts also provided the company with independent validation and assessment of key players in the European pet food manufacturing market and a list of cost-effective technologies leveraged by them. Additionally, the experts provided “ability to win” recommendations for top-rated profitable opportunity areas.

Create a road map for expansion in the European region and achieve savings of over €10 million in the first six months

Focus on developing pet food products with clean label and full transparency

Acquire new customers and build a brand image in the European market

Establish themselves as one of the top 10 pet food manufacturing companies in Europe

For detailed insights, read the complete success story here.

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market assessment solution?

